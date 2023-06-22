RYAM Announces the Official Groundbreaking at their 2G Bioethanol Plant in Tartas, France

25 minutes ago
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM, the “Company”), a global leader in the production of high-purity cellulose specialty products, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at its new second-generation Bioethanol plant located in Tartas, Les Landes France, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The plant’s construction commenced in January 2023. This event was attended by prominent individuals and RYAM’s executive leadership team members, including President and CEO, De Lyle Bloomquist.

RYAM, a pioneer in biomaterials technology, will further leverage the value in its wood-based feedstock (without competing with food) to produce second-generation (2G) bioethanol, an eco-friendly fuel with a ninety percent smaller carbon footprint than fossil fuel-based gasoline. By fulfilling the clean and renewable energy requirements of petrochemical companies in the European market, RYAM's bioethanol is expected to contribute significantly to reducing carbon emissions.

“With the successful development of second-generation bioethanol products, RYAM is taking an important step toward achieving our BioFuture and promoting a more sustainable world,” said De Lyle Bloomquist, President and CEO of RYAM. “The strong demand for this innovative, renewable biofuel provides another example of how we can leverage our existing plants and knowledge of cellulose chemistry to provide innovative, biobased solutions.”

RYAM’s new bioethanol plant will capture residual sugars from existing biomaterials refinement processes and convert those sugars into 2G bioethanol. This project will enhance the circularity of the Tartas plant’s operation, resulting in a significant portion of RYAM’s primary raw material (sustainably sourced trees) being utilized towards higher-value commercial end uses.

“Second-generation bioethanol is about more than just introducing a new product pipeline. 2G bioethanol represents RYAM’s largest investment to date towards its more sustainable BioFuture,” said Christian Ribeyrolle, Head of Biomaterials at RYAM. “In collaboration with our customer, our 2G bioethanol provides a green biofuel alternative for Europe’s gasoline market and helps combat climate change by eliminating approximately 25,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.”

Designed to produce up to 21 million liters of bioethanol, the new facility is scheduled to begin commercial operation during the first half of 2024. The plant has received certification from ISCC EU, conforming with the Renewable Energy Directive (RED II). RYAM has entered a long-term off-take (sales) agreement with a large international petrochemicals company to purchase the 2G bioethanol and financed a significant portion of its investment with low-cost green loans.

About RYAM

RYAM is a global leader in cellulose-based technologies, including high-purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada, and France, RYAM employs approximately 2,500 people and generated an estimated $1.7 billion in revenues in 2022. More information is available at www.RYAM.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document regarding anticipated financial, business, legal or other outcomes, including business and market conditions, outlook and other similar statements relating to Rayonier Advanced Materials’ or future or expected events, developments or financial or operational performance or results, are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," and other similar language. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained. It is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

Other important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements that may have been made in this document are described or will be described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Rayonier Advanced Materials assumes no obligation to update these statements except as is required by law.

