HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSX.V:ERA | Frankfurt:ELM | OTCQB – ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), is pleased to announce completion of the first phase of vanadinite comminution testing.



The purpose of these tests was to characterize the mineral suite found within the deposit economic rocks and determine the liberation sizes to direct later comminution studies. Two samples were tested. Both were composed of porous rocks and loose material. Three investigative tools were undertaken to determine these values: optical and electron microscopy and whole rock assay using ICP. The loose materials, composing approximately 12.5% of the sample.

The economic mineral contained within the sample are the vanadium/lead/chloride vanadinite. Primary gangue minerals are silica, and calcite/dolomite. The ICP information indicates a vanadinite content of 66% of the entire sample whereas the microscopy indicates 62.9% (including the loose materials). ICP indicates minimal volumes of other minerals, other than silica or silicates, with some mica, that occur in cemented zones between the vanadinite crystals. Inclusions within the vanadinite were identified as silica.

Four levels of liberation occur in these minerals, as shown in Table 1.

Table 1: Order of magnitude liberation sizes

Description Size 1 Liberation to exposure for hydrometallurgy 1000 - 2000 um 2 Bulk of vanadinite 500 um 3 Cemented zone particles, liberation of calcite 20 um 4 Liberation of inclusions from vanadinite 10 um



Approximately 85% of the vanadinite crystals (Figure 1) are free of impurities and fractures easily. Most of the contamination occurs within zones cemented with silica and calcite (Figure 2). There are, also, areas of silica inclusions into the vanadinite.





Figure 1: Vanadinite Crystals Figure 2: Cementation Zone: white is vanadinite, dark grey is silica, light grey is calcite

The CIP whole rock analysis of the samples tested, shown in Table 2, indicates an 8.9% vanadium grade within the vanadinite and associated cementation zones.

Table 2: ICP whole rock analysis. Vanadium at 89069 mg/kg is equivalent to 8.9% vanadium in the sample (divide by 10,000).

Element mg/kg Element mg/kg Element mg/kg Ag 0.3 Fe 1194 P 4108 Al 5294 Ga 270 Pb 464724 As 1591 K 1114 S 412 Ba 1006 Li 5 Sb 553 Ca 1773 Mg 927 Sr 36 Co 3 Mn 9 Ti 351 Cr 214 Na 212 V 89069 Cu 3 Ni 8 Zn 22 Zr 7



“We have worked hard to establish ourselves as a reliable supplier of high-quality vanadium," said Grant. “This order is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team and our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible products and services."

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp is committed to providing sustainable solutions for the materials industry. The company's vertically integrated approach ensures that it has full control over the entire supply chain, from mining to processing, to the delivery of its products. The demand for vanadium is on the rise as it is an essential component in advanced steel applications and energy storage. According to a report by Market Research Future, the global vanadium market, in 2022, was valued at USD 2.9 Billion and is anticipated to grow at a (CAGR) rate of 5% to 4.5 billion by 2032 driven by the demands of the steel and automobile industries. Elcora Advanced Materials Corp is well-positioned to benefit from this growing demand.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery related minerals and metals. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to purify high-quality battery metals and minerals that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for vertical integration of the battery minerals and metals industry.

For further information please visit the company's website at: http://www.elcoracorp.com.

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847

