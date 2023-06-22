Allison Transmission has released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report designed to provide transparent data on the company’s environmental performance, social impacts and how these practices are governed.

“Allison and its peers are navigating an evolving commercial vehicle industry in preparation for upcoming changes to emissions standards and increased adoption of electric vehicle technology,” said David Graziosi, Chairman and CEO, Allison Transmission. “These advancements present strong opportunities for innovation and growth. Due to our extensive experience and legacy of innovation, Allison is well-positioned to drive the next generation of propulsion solutions that will help our customers and the world reduce emissions and protect our planet.”

Allison is committed to its leadership role in fuel and energy efficient propulsion solutions that support sustainability and environmental initiatives. This includes enhancing the company’s conventional transmissions to provide an ideal blend of fuel economy and efficiency as well as evolving its product lineup to include a broad portfolio of electric hybrid and fully electric solutions. In 2022, Allison once again expanded its eGen Power® family of electric axles to include the eGen Power 130S, specifically designed to support the 13-ton gross axle weight rating often required in Europe and Asia-Pacific markets. The first transit buses equipped with the Allison eGen FlexTM electric hybrid system were delivered to the Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation in June 2022, marking a milestone in Allison’s efforts to provide transit agencies with technology that supports sustainability goals.

Allison’s dedication to innovation extends beyond commercial vehicles to defense vehicles. This past year, Allison combined its decades of experience in both defense and electric hybrid propulsion solutions to develop the new eGen ForceTM electric hybrid system for tracked defense vehicles. In addition to advancements in electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion, Allison’s fully automatic transmissions are compatible with alternative combustible fuels, such as natural gas and propane, which enable fleets to use familiar and proven hardware to achieve reduced emissions.

For more than 100 years, as Allison has grown, so has its commitment to being a responsible and compassionate corporate citizen. For more information on the intentional steps Allison is taking to improve the environment, the lives of its employees and the communities we serve, please refer to the full 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance report: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allisontransmission.com%2Fcompany%2Fcorporate-responsibility

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

