Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced the Association of Alliance Professionals (ASAP) has named Guidewire a winner of the 2023 ASAP Alliance Excellence Awards. Guidewire was recognized for its “Innovative Best Alliance Practice” during the 2023 ASAP Alliance Excellence Awards ceremony, an annual event that recognizes the best of the best in alliance management.

“We are thrilled to be selected as a 2023 ASAP Alliance Excellence Award winner,” said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. “It is an honor to be named ‘Innovative Best Alliance Practice’ and we are proud of our PartnerConnect program, the Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance industry's leading ecosystem of consultants, industry experts, and solution providers.”

“The alliance management industry is ever-evolving and constantly developing. ASAP plays a role in stimulating that and ensuring that those new practices get shared among our members,” said Ard-Pieter de Man, CSAP, PhD, professor of knowledge networks and innovation at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and awards selection committee chairman. “Guidewire PartnerConnect ensures that customers have clarity about which Consulting partners have which proven capabilities in a certain area. This best practice stands out in terms of the very high customer-centricity of this partner model.”

Guidewire’s PartnerConnect program is the largest consulting ecosystem in the P&C insurance technology industry with over 22,000 trained and/or certified Consulting partner staff providing consulting services in areas such as business transformation, strategy and implementation, as well as in related delivery services.

As part of its innovative best alliance practice, Guidewire PartnerConnect introduced its Consulting program specializations, designed from a customer success perspective, to ensure customers have more insight into which Consulting partners have proven capabilities in a specific region and/or solution. Insurers can search for a partner’s specific technology skills and products here. Guidewire has awarded 181 specializations to date. For more information, click here.

The ASAP Alliance Excellence Awards are the alliance management community’s most prestigious honor and the world’s only awards celebrating advancements in the increasingly critical practice of executing strategic alliances. The Alliance Excellence Awards acknowledge major corporations, mid-sized enterprises, start-ups, and public-private initiatives alike across a diverse array of industries.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect+Consulting+partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 22,300+ consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

Insurers can also access over 200 integrations developed for the Guidewire Marketplace by Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners, that have been validated for security, quality, and compatibility. The Guidewire Marketplace comprises an open ecosystem of powerful yet user-friendly solutions that scale for improved customer experiences. Discover what’s next in the Guidewire+Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fpartnerconnect.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615158789/en/