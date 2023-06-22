OrthoPediatrics Announces Election of George Dyer, MD to its Board of Directors

WARSAW, Ind., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) ( KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that George Dyer, MD was elected to the Company’s Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 14, 2023.

The newly elected Dr. Dyer along with reelected directors David R. Pelizzon, Harald Ruf and Terry D. Schlotterback will serve three-year terms expiring at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

David Bailey, President & CEO of OrthoPediatrics, commented, “I am extremely proud to welcome George to our Board of Directors. He is a renown orthopedic surgeon who continues to advance the field of upper extremity complex trauma reconstruction through his clinical expertise, innovation, teaching and service. His insights will meaningfully contribute to our product portfolio strategy and development as well as our clinical training programs. The Board will absolutely benefit from George’s unique perspective and leadership.”

George S. M. Dyer, MD is currently an attending upper extremity surgeon on both the Hand and Upper Extremity Service and the Orthopedic Trauma Service at Mass General Brigham in Boston, Massachusetts. He first joined the staff at Mass General Brigham in 2008. Additionally, Dr. Dyer is an Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Harvard Medical School, a position he has held since 2017. He graduated from Harvard Medical School, the Harvard Combined Orthopedic Residency Program and the Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Dr. Dyer specializes in upper extremity adult trauma surgery, as well as complex post-traumatic reconstruction of the shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand concerning adults. In addition to his roles with Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Dr. Dyer serves in the United States Navy, Medical Corps (reserve).

Dr. Dyer said, “I am thrilled to be elected to the OrthoPediatrics Board of Directors. In my career I have faced the challenge of not having implants that match a patients’ anatomy, so I understand firsthand how important the Company’s 49 surgical systems are for improving clinical outcomes in pediatric orthopedics. I am eager to contribute to the company’s strategic plans to further advance pediatric orthopedics and treat the next 650,000 children.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 49 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

