NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, has been ranked by global advisory and consulting firm Quadrant+Knowledge+Solutions as a top performing Know Your Customer/Customer Due Diligence (KYC/CDD) Technology Leader in its recently released “SPARK Matrix™: Know Your Customer (KYC) Solution, 2023” report. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions study, which provides competitive analysis and a ranking of the leading KYC vendors in the form of its proprietary SPARK Matrix, scored NICE Actimize and its consolidated KYC/CDD solutions the highest across the performance parameters of technology excellence for the third consecutive year.

Noting key strengths for NICE Actimize’s KYC offering, the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ report said, “NICE Actimize provides a KYC/CDD solution titled CDD-X that provides complete customer life cycle risk coverage, including onboarding, ongoing due diligence, and enhanced due diligence (EDD) processes. The solution provides integrated data intelligence, identity resolution, extensive out-of-the-box risk models, dynamic segmentation and risk scoring, simulation, and full auditability to help organizations fully understand their customers, their customers’ connections, and associated risks.”

The report also stated that, “NICE Actimize offers real-time identity resolution that enables clients to resolve and deduplicate customer data across multiple data sources in real time. Real-time deduplication of internal and external data and consolidating entity records ensures customers are accurately screened and segmented for ongoing monitoring. Deduplicated records also ensure investigators always have accurate, centralized entity records during the investigative process for more accurate disposal decisions.

“NICE Actimize’s primary differentiators include entity-centric risk profiling powered by global data sources, as well as network risk analysis capability and intelligent segment and smart risk scoring for more accurate and granular assessment of customers,” said Vaishali Moitra, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “Once again, we recognize NICE Actimize’s extensive technology innovation and leadership in driving the adoption of advanced KYC solutions.”

Outlining one of NICE Actimize’s CDD-X solution differentiators, the report noted, “The CDD-X solution facilitates seamless customer onboarding by ensuring full compliance with relevant regulations and laws by offering dynamic onboarding forms to capture all relevant information from customers and prospects. These forms and workflows are fully customizable to meet each financial services organization’s unique needs and risk governance processes.”

Highlighting NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Entity Risk capabilities, the report outlined, “NICE Actimize's primary differentiators include entity-centric risk profiling and scoring that is aligned with Actimize’s Entity-Centric AML Strategy. NICE Actimize offers a holistic view of entity risk by integrating customer risk with transaction and screening risk. It further continuously monitors any high-risk changes in customer transactional or screening risk, including utilizing investigation disposition decisions to reassess the customer risk score.”

“NICE Actimize combines Intelligent automation, AI and machine learning with our KYC/CDD domain expertise to create operational efficiencies and a holistic view of customer risk,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “These integrated insights allow organizations to quickly act on opportunities and threats throughout the customer life cycle without compromising on compliance and client satisfaction.”

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions report added, “The company is also working on additional feature development, including risk-based automation in the onboarding decision-making process, advanced automation with machine learning to drive effective customer life cycle processes, and automatic enrichment of UBOs by verifying third-party UBO information with DataIQ and relevant Marketplace providers.”

