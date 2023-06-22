Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”) today announced the release of its third annual (2022) Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. This 2022 report provides a look at our progress across our ESG focus areas, including updates to our people data and sustainability programs.

New this year, the report is mapped to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and highlights our contributions in support of Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being. With a primary focus on addressing critical health needs via innovative and affordable medicines, Amneal is responsibly living its purpose of making healthy possible for patients, communities, and the planet.

“Since our founding in 2002, Amneal has always been a purpose-driven company deeply focused on patients. As we diversify and expand our business, we are not only elevating the value we deliver for mankind, but we’re also elevating our commitment to ESG. Our long-term sustainability roadmap is focused on expanding affordable access to essential medicines through our vast product portfolios in complex generics, injectables, specialty and biosimilars,” said Chirag Patel, Co-CEO and Co-Founder.

“To truly make healthy possible, we believe that we must also support a healthy planet, so we are strengthening our rigor in environmental responsibility by tracking our global carbon footprint. We are pleased with the incremental improvements we are making across our operations each year and will continue taking action to ensure we’re responsibly executing our purpose,” said Chintu Patel, Co-CEO and Co-Founder.

Key 2022 ESG Achievements

- Affordability and Accessibility: Saving patients over $10 billion* in the U.S with our generic and biosimilars medicines. Hosting our first-ever global employee volunteering event focused on health and hygiene kit-making and celebrating our 10-year partnership (20+ million doses of Amneal medicine donated to date) providing medicines to underserved and uninsured patients with Dispensary of Hope.

- Environmental Stewardship: Creating and convening a Global Environmental Working Group (EWG) to address the climate crisis and working toward aligning our disclosures with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial. Creating an initial manual Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions inventory, onboarding a carbon accounting vendor and initiating the rollout of a global Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) system.

- Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging: Launching an Employee Resource Group (ERG) pilot program in the U.S. to provide a platform for employees to connect and collaborate around shared interests and identities. Conducting an insightful workshop on the importance of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) for senior leaders, and launching our Amneal Listens employee listening and engagement strategy

- Good Governance: Appointing our second female Board member with an extensive track record in quality, regulatory and policy, aligned with our priority on fostering a Board that reflects expanded experiences and perspectives. Completing our second board diversity survey, aligning our Global Supplier Code of Conduct with the United Nations Guiding Principles and including a Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) index aligned with the Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Standard in our 2022 ESG report.

Looking ahead to 2023, Amneal's growing commitment to delivering value aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being, demonstrates our desire to be an even more important partner in the pursuit of a healthier global future. We will continue to enhance our efforts to develop, deliver, donate, and safeguard more accessible and affordable treatments. We will continue to elevate and embrace our Amneal family of employees. And we will continue to make meaningful contributions toward the health and wellbeing of our communities and planet. We make healthy possible… for people and planet.

For more information about Amneal’s ESG progress, commitments, and strategy for 2023, please download a copy of the report at www.amneal.com%2Fabout%2Fresponsibility. We welcome input from our stakeholders, including customers, colleagues, and local communities, as we continue to advance our strategy and look forward to providing these and other ESG updates for key stakeholders as appropriate.

*Amneal’s generic savings in the U.S. in 2021 was calculated by taking the total national savings estimated by the Association for Accessible Medicines¹ and determining Amneal’s market share by volume, data of which was derived from IQVIA.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully integrated global pharmaceuticals company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of approximately 270 pharmaceutical products, primarily within the United States. In its Generics segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline focused on unmet needs. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615797558/en/