Global analytics firm, FICO( NYSE:FICO, Financial), will host a free national “Score A Better Future” educational webinar on June 20, 2023 to provide consumers with the knowledge and tools to gain better insight into their financial health and the elements of homeownership. The event speakers include FICO’s Tom Quinn and Yolanda Butler of Operation HOPE – both experts in credit and financial education.

This homeownership webinar is part of FICO’s “Score A Better Future” program, a free credit empowerment program created to elevate FICO’s longstanding commitment to financial literacy. Attendees from all over the nation can learn from credit experts what key factors make up the FICO® Score, and myths and facts about FICO Scores.

“We recognize that homeownership is an important milestone that many people work very hard to achieve,” said Joanne Gaskin, vice president of Scores and Analytics at FICO. “Our ‘Score A Better Future’ financial literacy program is a fundamental tool that offers free educational content on FICO Scores and access to independent resources to empower people to take control of their future by providing attainable ways to achieve financial health.”

In partnership with non-profit organization Operation HOPE, all registrants will receive a free copy of their credit report and FICO® Score with access to one-on-one credit coaching from independent financial well-being coaches to help attendees identify their starting point and develop a plan consistent with their financial goals. Other FICO partners for the event include:

Consumer Action (national)

National Consumers League (national)

Diversified Resource Network (national)

National Association of Women Business Owners (national)

US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (national)

Small Business Roundtable (national)

Berks County Latino Chamber of Commerce - PA

Tennessee Housing Development Agency - TN

YWCA South Hampton Roads - VA

Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals - CA

Martin Luther King Sr Community Resources Collaborative - GA

UT Extension Institute of Agriculture DeKalb County – TN

Maryland Council on Economic Education – MD

Who: FICO and Operation HOPE

What: “Score A Better Future” is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with national nonprofits.

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 3:00-3:45 p.m. PST / 6:00-6:45 p.m. EST

Where: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fico.com%2Fsabf%2F (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

To register for the event or get more information on FICO’s “Score A Better Future” program, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fico.com%2Fsabf%2F.

About Score A Better Future

Score A Better Future is FICO’s free credit education program hosted across the country to teach consumers about the key ingredients in the FICO® Score, and connect them to free, one-on-one counseling from certified not-for-profit counselors tailored to their individual financial health and goals.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail, transportation and supply chain, and many other industries. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

