Chase Freedom® Announces Q3 2023 Quarterly Categories – Select Live Entertainment, Gas Stations and Electric Vehicle Charging

39 minutes ago
Today, Chase+Freedom announced the rotating quarterly categories for Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers: Select Live Entertainment, Gas Stations and Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging. Cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in these categories from July 1 through September 30, 2023.

“This quarter, cardmembers can take full advantage of the season by cashbacking on select live entertainment, gas and EV charging,” said Brent Reinhard, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “Whether it’s a road trip to the beach, attending a festival or cheering on their favorite team at a game, Chase Freedom has our cardmembers covered.”

Starting July 1 through September 30, 2023, Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases on the following:

  • Select Live Entertainment: Back for a second year in a row, cardmembers can earn cash back while enjoying their favorite music artists or sporting events live this summer. *Excludes bowling alleys, movie theaters, gambling facilities or third-party vendor purchases.
  • Gas Stations and EV Charging: Cardmembers can boost cash back earnings when fueling up at the pump or charging their EV. Excludes truck stops, marinas, and oil distribution.

For the first time, Chase is expanding its cashback offerings to include electric vehicle charging.

"With more than 1 million electric vehicles expected to be sold in the United States this year, there will be more people than ever looking for ways to charge up while on the road,” said Peter Muriungi, CEO, Chase Auto. “Chase is committed to environmental sustainability and supporting the growing EV movement, and this quarter’s cashback offers help make electric vehicles more accessible for our customers so they can get around and enjoy their summer.”

Chase provides+access to tens of thousands of electric and hybrid vehicles available for sale through local dealers. Chase is currently the U.S. private label financer for EV manufacturers Rivian and Fisker, and last year announced a new EV Education Center and a pilot program for public fast-charging stations at 50 bank branches.

Along with 5% rotating categories, Freedom Flex cardmembers also earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase’s Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back on dining and drugstores and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Freedom Flex cardmembers also receive World Elite Mastercard Benefits, including cell phone protection and discounts with Lyft, Shoprunner and more, in addition to Priceless Experiences.

For more information on participating merchants and how to activate Freedom and Freedom Flex’s third quarter category offer, visit Chase.com%2FFreedom or Chase.com%2FFreedomFlex beginning June 15, 2023.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly 80 million consumers and 5.7 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, more than 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

