Adtran today announced that Talkie Communications is utilizing its flexible XGS-PON fiber broadband solution to offer high-speed services to businesses and residential customers in Maryland. The deployment features Adtran’s Total+Access+5000 (TA5000), a high-capacity multi-service fiber access platform that facilitates 10Gbit/s connectivity. With the new infrastructure, Talkie Communications is enabling its subscribers to harness digital resources, such as telemedicine and online learning. The solution is also helping the service provider to bridge the state’s digital divide by offering a range of affordable, high-speed tiers that ensure connectivity for all.

“Today’s business and residential subscribers alike are seeking faster speeds. They want to unlock the potential of previously out-of-reach applications. The capacity and flexibility of our new network mean we can comfortably meet those demands. While our competitors race to deliver a Gig, we’re leapfrogging them to provide our customers with connections up to 10Gbit/s,” said Andrew DeMattia, co-CEO of Talkie Communications. “The constant support of the Adtran team has been key to the success of our rollout, helping us bring high-speed services to previously inaccessible locations. Our close collaboration delivers exceptional value and opens the door to new digital possibilities.”

Talkie Communications’ new full-fiber infrastructure leverages Adtran’s TA5000 for the delivery of high-bandwidth services. With symmetrical 10Gbit/s connectivity, the XGS-PON technology enables both downstream and upstream data transmission at lightning-fast speeds, empowering Talkie Communications’ subscribers to take advantage of low-latency applications and cloud-based resources. The scalability of XGS-PON guarantees the network can easily accommodate growing customer demand. What’s more, the highly energy-efficient Adtran TA5000 contributes to Talkie Communications’ sustainability goals by reducing power consumption and operational costs.

“Our innovation is empowering Talkie Communications to take its network to the next level, providing the capacity and agility needed to deliver tailored, high-performance service packages to its customers. That’s great news for local economies and a major boost to those who for too long have been left on the wrong side of the digital divide,” commented John Scherzinger, GM of Americas sales at Adtran. “People often talk about future-proofing their infrastructure, but by making the jump to 10Gbit/service offerings today, Talkie Communications is pushing even further ahead. For enterprises and households in Maryland, the future has already arrived.”

