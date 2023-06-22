Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today announced the FLIR E8 Pro, providing a larger 3.5-inch touchscreen with FLIR Ignite Cloud connectivity within the same pistol-grip form factor as legacy E8 series thermal cameras. Through the touchscreen, users can share captured images with colleagues, partners, and clients over Wi-Fi, including with on-screen annotations to highlight findings. Images can then be loaded straight to the FLIR Ignite Cloud for improved efficiency and a smoother workflow.

The FLIR E8 Pro features a larger 3.5-inch touchscreen with FLIR Ignite Cloud connectivity within the same pistol-grip form factor as legacy E8 series thermal cameras. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As part of effective predictive maintenance and condition monitoring programs, thermography inspectors require easy-to-use and cloud-connected handheld thermal cameras to quickly locate issues and effortlessly share that data with colleagues and clients for further analysis,” said Rob Milner, global business development director, Teledyne FLIR. “The FLIR E8 Pro answers the call with a larger touchscreen and improved 640 × 480 screen resolution. It also features FLIR Ignite cloud connectivity for instant documentation to provide inspectors with a familiar, yet superior, handheld thermal imaging camera to get the job done quickly and efficiently.”

The FLIR E8 Pro offers crisp thermal and visual detail at an affordable price by pairing a 5 MP digital camera with a powerful thermal camera via the FLIR patented Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging (MSX®) capability. MSX overlays the edge detail of the visible camera upon the thermal image, providing significantly greater detail and contextual awareness without sacrificing any thermal data. The tool also includes a built-in LED lamp to capture critical details via MSX in low-light scenarios for improved decision support.

When connected to Wi-Fi, the FLIR E8 Pro can automatically sync with the FLIR+Ignite application (now available with an additional 10 GB storage for only $30 USD per year), accessible from anywhere on mobile devices, a web browser, or a desktop, eliminating the need to carry extra USB flash drives, card storage, or cables. Images and videos shared via FLIR Ignite can then be accessed through FLIR+Thermal+Studio software so inspectors, colleagues, and clients can instantly review, edit, analyze, and report findings.

Built to handle the harshest of industrial and outdoor environments, the FLIR E8 Pro is drop-tested up to two meters (6.5 ft). The ruggedized design also features a 25G-shock and 2G vibration test rating along with built-in lens protection. The FLIR E8 Pro also offers up to 4 hours of continuous operation on one battery, which can be quickly swapped out and recharged for all-day use.

The FLIR E8 Pro is available today to buy globally from Teledyne FLIR and its authorized dealers. The purchase also includes two removable and rechargeable batteries, a hard-carrying case, a battery charger, a USB cable power supply, and printed documentation. To learn more or to purchase, visit www.flir.com%2FE8-Pro.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.

