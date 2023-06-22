HarborOne Bank announced today that it has awarded $100,000 in ONECommunity scholarship grants to 20 college-bound students from Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Each recipient will receive a $5,000 scholarship paid directly to the college or university they will be attending in the fall of 2023. Since inception, the ONECommunity Scholarship Program has awarded $800,000 in college scholarships to local high school seniors demonstrating an outstanding commitment to educational excellence and their local community.
“Investing in the future is a core value of HarborOne, and supporting the higher education goals of these remarkable students is a terrific investment,” said Joseph Casey, President and CEO of HarborOne Bank. “We are incredibly proud of what each of these scholarship recipients have already achieved, and we look forward to following their success in college and beyond.”
HarborOne Bank’s 2023 ONECommunity awards are part of an ongoing commitment the bank first made in 2016 to support college affordability and invest in educational opportunities that help fuel future success. Local economies in the communities HarborOne serves need an educated workforce to continue to thrive. HaborOne Bank has pledged $1 million over a 10-year period to provide exceptional students with college scholarships. This year’s awards represent significant progress toward that goal.
The 2023 ONECommunity Scholarship recipients are:
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
High School
College Attending
|
Emma
|
Abramson
|
Sandwich High School
Williams College
|
Madeline
|
Baxter
|
Cranston High School East
Columbia University
|
Nathan
|
Caldwell
|
North Quincy High School
Eastern Nazarene College
|
Halia
|
Carlson
|
Middleborough High School
Emmanuel College
|
Annaliese
|
Colwell
|
Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School
University of Connecticut
|
Marlena
|
Colwell
|
Bridgewater Raynham Regional High School
University of Connecticut
|
Allison
|
Crowley
|
Middleborough High School
Northeastern University
|
Milani
|
Depina
|
Brockton High School
Bentley University
|
Eoin
|
Gallagher
|
Apponequet Regional High School
Bowdoin College
|
Theodore
|
Heard
|
Cranston High School East
University of Vermont
|
Moises Trey
|
Lacandula
|
Whitman Hanson Regional High School
College of the Holy Cross
|
Emma
|
Lancellotta
|
Cranston High School West
University of Notre Dame
|
Jake
|
Manthous
|
Oliver Ames High School
Penn State University
|
Lauren
|
Morley
|
Mansfield High School
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|
Stephen
|
Nardelli
|
Cardinal Spellman High School
Suffolk University
|
Hailey
|
Randall
|
Toll Gate High School
Northeastern University
|
Victoria
|
Rojas
|
Stoughton High School
Tufts University
|
Cora
|
Simone
|
Bishop Connolly High School
Hamilton College
|
Sarah
|
Thomas
|
Silver Lake Regional High School
Harvard University
|
Aaron
|
Tu
|
Randolph High School
University Massachusetts Lowell
About HarborOne Bank
HarborOne Bank is headquartered in Massachusetts and holds $5.57 billion in assets. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 31 full-service branches and two commercial loan offices in Boston and Providence. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through “HarborOne U,” with content and classes available on personal finance and small business delivered virtually as well as at community locations throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615680925/en/