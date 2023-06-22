HarborOne Bank announced today that it has awarded $100,000 in ONECommunity scholarship grants to 20 college-bound students from Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Each recipient will receive a $5,000 scholarship paid directly to the college or university they will be attending in the fall of 2023. Since inception, the ONECommunity Scholarship Program has awarded $800,000 in college scholarships to local high school seniors demonstrating an outstanding commitment to educational excellence and their local community.

“Investing in the future is a core value of HarborOne, and supporting the higher education goals of these remarkable students is a terrific investment,” said Joseph Casey, President and CEO of HarborOne Bank. “We are incredibly proud of what each of these scholarship recipients have already achieved, and we look forward to following their success in college and beyond.”

HarborOne Bank’s 2023 ONECommunity awards are part of an ongoing commitment the bank first made in 2016 to support college affordability and invest in educational opportunities that help fuel future success. Local economies in the communities HarborOne serves need an educated workforce to continue to thrive. HaborOne Bank has pledged $1 million over a 10-year period to provide exceptional students with college scholarships. This year’s awards represent significant progress toward that goal.

The 2023 ONECommunity Scholarship recipients are:

First Name Last Name High School College Attending Emma Abramson Sandwich High School Williams College Madeline Baxter Cranston High School East Columbia University Nathan Caldwell North Quincy High School Eastern Nazarene College Halia Carlson Middleborough High School Emmanuel College Annaliese Colwell Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School University of Connecticut Marlena Colwell Bridgewater Raynham Regional High School University of Connecticut Allison Crowley Middleborough High School Northeastern University Milani Depina Brockton High School Bentley University Eoin Gallagher Apponequet Regional High School Bowdoin College Theodore Heard Cranston High School East University of Vermont Moises Trey Lacandula Whitman Hanson Regional High School College of the Holy Cross Emma Lancellotta Cranston High School West University of Notre Dame Jake Manthous Oliver Ames High School Penn State University Lauren Morley Mansfield High School Worcester Polytechnic Institute Stephen Nardelli Cardinal Spellman High School Suffolk University Hailey Randall Toll Gate High School Northeastern University Victoria Rojas Stoughton High School Tufts University Cora Simone Bishop Connolly High School Hamilton College Sarah Thomas Silver Lake Regional High School Harvard University Aaron Tu Randolph High School University Massachusetts Lowell

