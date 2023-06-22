HarborOne Bank announces ONECommunity Scholarship recipients

HarborOne Bank announced today that it has awarded $100,000 in ONECommunity scholarship grants to 20 college-bound students from Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Each recipient will receive a $5,000 scholarship paid directly to the college or university they will be attending in the fall of 2023. Since inception, the ONECommunity Scholarship Program has awarded $800,000 in college scholarships to local high school seniors demonstrating an outstanding commitment to educational excellence and their local community.

“Investing in the future is a core value of HarborOne, and supporting the higher education goals of these remarkable students is a terrific investment,” said Joseph Casey, President and CEO of HarborOne Bank. “We are incredibly proud of what each of these scholarship recipients have already achieved, and we look forward to following their success in college and beyond.”

HarborOne Bank’s 2023 ONECommunity awards are part of an ongoing commitment the bank first made in 2016 to support college affordability and invest in educational opportunities that help fuel future success. Local economies in the communities HarborOne serves need an educated workforce to continue to thrive. HaborOne Bank has pledged $1 million over a 10-year period to provide exceptional students with college scholarships. This year’s awards represent significant progress toward that goal.

The 2023 ONECommunity Scholarship recipients are:

First Name

Last Name

High School

College Attending

Emma

Abramson

Sandwich High School

Williams College

Madeline

Baxter

Cranston High School East

Columbia University

Nathan

Caldwell

North Quincy High School

Eastern Nazarene College

Halia

Carlson

Middleborough High School

Emmanuel College

Annaliese

Colwell

Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School

University of Connecticut

Marlena

Colwell

Bridgewater Raynham Regional High School

University of Connecticut

Allison

Crowley

Middleborough High School

Northeastern University

Milani

Depina

Brockton High School

Bentley University

Eoin

Gallagher

Apponequet Regional High School

Bowdoin College

Theodore

Heard

Cranston High School East

University of Vermont

Moises Trey

Lacandula

Whitman Hanson Regional High School

College of the Holy Cross

Emma

Lancellotta

Cranston High School West

University of Notre Dame

Jake

Manthous

Oliver Ames High School

Penn State University

Lauren

Morley

Mansfield High School

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Stephen

Nardelli

Cardinal Spellman High School

Suffolk University

Hailey

Randall

Toll Gate High School

Northeastern University

Victoria

Rojas

Stoughton High School

Tufts University

Cora

Simone

Bishop Connolly High School

Hamilton College

Sarah

Thomas

Silver Lake Regional High School

Harvard University

Aaron

Tu

Randolph High School

University Massachusetts Lowell

About HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank is headquartered in Massachusetts and holds $5.57 billion in assets. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 31 full-service branches and two commercial loan offices in Boston and Providence. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through “HarborOne U,” with content and classes available on personal finance and small business delivered virtually as well as at community locations throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

