MINNEAPOLIS, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. ( XESP) announces a new Channel Partner with the addition of IBN (Investor Brand Network), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



This arrangement expands the XESP Channel Partner Program (announced in an April 2023 press release), allowing digital and traditional agencies focused on providing market-specific content and digital strategies to offer XESP’s “powered by the Digital Engagement Engine™” as a co-branded service to their customers.

This value-add approach gives customers additional growth-focused services from their current trusted point of contact—IBN.

“We are excited to partner with an experienced industry leader that has built trust and deep relationships over the last 17 years with both public companies and those looking to go public,” stated Peter Hager, CEO of Electronic Servitor Publication Network. “Michael McCarthy, IBN’s pioneering CEO, delivers unparalleled value for their clients through continuous innovation and world-class execution in helping companies build their audiences and reach throughout the world!”

XESP and IBN have previously announced the signing of mutual definitive service agreements between the parties, and the addition of the Channel Partner Program is a natural progression in XESP’s expansion into a multiple vertical service provider.

About Electronic Servitor Publication Network

Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. ( XESP) is a digital engagement company providing growth for B2B companies through its digital activation and engagement solutions. XESP’s Managed Service is powered by a sophisticated tech stack—the Digital Engagement Engine™. XESP’s technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates relevant digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to activation—driving growth.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.