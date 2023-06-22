CareCloud Empowers WPM Pathology Laboratory with Comprehensive Revenue Cycle Management Solution, CareCloud Concierge

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SOMERSET, N.J., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced WPM Pathology Laboratory has added CareCloud Concierge as its comprehensive revenue cycle management solution. By adopting Concierge, WPM aims to alleviate the burden of collections and streamline its financial operations, allowing the organization to prioritize patient care.

WPM Pathology Laboratory, a locally owned pathology group based in Salina, Kansas, is committed to providing exceptional technical support and medical professional services. With a specialization in anatomic pathology, cytology, and laboratory consulting, their primary focus is delivering accurate and timely diagnostic results to patients, medical office staff, hospital staff, and physicians.

As a software as a service (SaaS) client with CareCloud since 2014, WPM knows how CareCloud can optimize processes for their practice. Upgrading to Concierge offers WPM a flexible and consultative approach that aligns perfectly with their need for more full-time equivalents (FTEs) to efficiently handle revenue cycle services for the high volume of laboratory requisitions they were billing for. With the support of CareCloud's specialized back-office team and end-to-end services, WPM Pathology Laboratory Chartered can enhance its profitability and eliminate administrative burdens, empowering the laboratory to focus on its core mission of delivering exceptional patient care.

CareCloud Concierge is a transformative, technology-enabled solution that revolutionizes the revenue cycle by integrating the four essential products required in today's healthcare landscape: revenue cycle management (RCM), electronic health records, patient management, and patient management experience. By seamlessly combining CareCloud's cutting-edge cloud-based software with CareCloud’s comprehensive RCM services, Concierge redefines the RCM process, empowering healthcare providers to optimize financial operations and deliver exceptional patient care.

"Over the past nine years, our collaboration with CareCloud has been exceptionally fruitful. After a thorough review of our return on investment analysis, WPM Pathology Lab and CareCloud reached a clear consensus. Partnering with this comprehensive revenue cycle management solution proves to be significantly more cost-effective compared to the alternative of training and compensating three to four full-time employees. Such an endeavor would demand a minimum of three months of training," shared Shelly Gaskill, administrator at WPM. "Given our current billing demands, we simply cannot spare the luxury of time or staff resources for such training. By aligning ourselves with CareCloud, we can optimize our financial operations, ensuring accurate and timely revenue cycle management, all while circumventing the workforce challenges that have been negatively impacting the healthcare industry."

To learn more about how CareCloud is redefining the next generation of technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions, visit carecloud.com.

About CareCloud
CareCloud ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Strategy Officer
CareCloud
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Asher Dewhurst
ICR Westwicke
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
Alexis Feinberg
ICR Westwicke
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1ODY2NSM1NjQ4NzEwIzIwMjY2MTg=
CareCloud-Inc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.