Persistent Unveils New Global Hub in Texas for Private Equity Value Creation

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, June 15, 2023

Further expands capabilities in corporate carve out, platform modernization, and operational improvement

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) and (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering leader, today announced the launch of its newly established Private Equity (PE) Value Creation Hub in Plano, Texas. The center will expand the Company's onshore footprint and strengthen its presence in the rapidly evolving PE market by providing expertise across the full asset lifecycle for global PE firms and their portfolio companies.

Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg


According to the Dallas Business Journal, Dallas-Fort Worth area is the third-largest market for PE firms in the US after New York and Chicago. This newest Persistent center will help PE firms to accelerate both top line and efficiency centric value creation levers for their portfolio companies. It will serve as a source of playbooks for secure corporate carve out, rapid globalization, cost rationalization, and product acceleration.

Persistent has relationships with many of the world's leading PE firms and has thousands of technologists delivering value to portfolio companies across technology, healthcare, banking, financial services, and communications segments. The Company's services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each client and are well aligned to their value creation objectives.

James Markarian, Chief Technology Officer, Marlin Equity Partners:

"With the rapidly growing and competitive environment, Private Equity firms need to redefine their growth levers and must continue to focus on new avenues to quickly create value from their investments. Persistent's PE Value Creation Hub will certainly be a game changer as it brings together PE firms, portfolio companies, and ecosystem partners to drive transformative business outcomes."

Punit Kulkarni, Global Private Equity Leader, Persistent:

"We are excited to open our Value Creation Hub and expand our onshore capabilities to better serve our private equity clients across the globe. The maturity of our playbooks and exceptional talent will help position Persistent as a prime value creation partner, right from acquisition to divestiture. Our services and solutions for product and technology assets, backed by our bespoke partner ecosystem, enable us to deliver value at both scale and speed."

About Persistent

With over 22,750 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. We work with the industry leaders including 14 of the 30 most innovative companies as identified by BCG, 8 of the top 10 largest banks in the US and India, and numerous innovators across the healthcare and software ecosystems. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals.
www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements
For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

Media Contacts

Emma Handler
Persistent Systems (Global)
+1 617 633 1635
[email protected]

Rhea Mistry
Archetype
+91 992 058 2926
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=IO30222&sd=2023-06-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/persistent-unveils-new-global-hub-in-texas-for-private-equity-value-creation-301851981.html

SOURCE Persistent Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO30222&Transmission_Id=202306150820PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO30222&DateId=20230615
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.