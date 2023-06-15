Wolters Kluwer shares best practices for digital transformation in legal sector on Reinventing Professionals podcast

34 minutes ago
HOUSTON, June 15, 2023

ELM Solutions predicts that legal departments will see immense value from automated solutions

HOUSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Cemenska, Director of Legal Operations and Industry Insights at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, notes that there is sense of increasing urgency surrounding corporate legal departments' adoption of automated solutions and other efficiency-boosting technologies. He shared these insights during a recent installment of legal influencer Ari Kaplan's Reinventing Professionals podcast.

Cemenska outlines how a proliferation of new business regulations, compliance mandates and institutional data to manage has raised the stakes for legal departments as they seek to empower attorneys to concentrate on high-value legal work. He predicts that many in-house legal teams will increasingly gravitate towards AI-enabled solutions in the vein of ELM Solutions' LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer. This tool can both automate the legal invoice review process while also offering new insights into matters, operations and legal spend that foster more strategic business decisions.

"An increasing number of in-house attorneys place a premium on employers that offer a favorable work-life balance. Corporate legal departments would therefore be well served by investing in automated solutions that allow employees to focus on the high-level legal work that drives the most value to the company," Cemenska says.

Cemenska serves as one of the principal architects behind ELM Solutions' award-winning LegalVIEW Insights report series. This quarterly report leverages more than $160 billion in real legal invoice data from the company's LegalVIEW database to provide unparalleled analyses of law firm rate increases, trends in vendor mix and other topics of vital interest to today's legal professionals.

Ari Kaplan's Reinventing Professionals podcast offers ideas, guidance, and perspectives on how to effectively navigate a perpetually shifting professional landscape increasingly driven by technology. Mr. Kaplan has also presented his highly regarded views on legal technology as a keynote speaker at such prestigious industry events as the American Bar Association (ABA) Techshow and the Australian Legal Practice Management Association (ALPMA) Summit.

ELM Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management and legal analytics solutions. It provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

