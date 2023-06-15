Clearwater Analytics Announces the Winners of Europe & Asia Client Awards

38 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho and LONDON, June 15, 2023

Beazley, Convex, Esure, FWD Group and 10th Bridge Exemplify Operational Excellence in Investment Accounting

BOISE, Idaho and LONDON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the winners of its Europe & Asia Client Awards and recognized the recipients at Clearwater Connect in London 2023. Clearwater's Client Awards highlight individuals, teams and firms that have achieved growth, operational excellence, successful transformations and more.

"Today, we celebrate remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and firms who are charting a new path by automating their investment lifecycles with Clearwater," said Susan Ganeshan, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "In our fast-changing world, innovation is essential to navigate emerging risks and ignite long-term growth. Thus, we're delighted to acknowledge and applaud these innovators who have unleashed Clearwater's software solutions while driving efficient, growth-oriented operations."

The winners of this year's Clearwater Europe & Asia Client Awards are:

FEATURE FANATIC
Clearwater honours an individual who is using the system to its fullest potential by adopting new features as they are released and using the system in innovative ways.

  • Ryan Jarrett, Investment Analyst, Esure

FIRST MOVER
Clearwater recognizes a client team for boldly leading the way and leveraging Clearwater for achieving strategic ambitions.

  • FWD Group

GROWTH ENABLER
Clearwater celebrates the growth of AUM either organically or through acquisition. This award recognizes a client team for turning their investment operations team into a growth enabler and who leverage scalable technology to confidently and efficiently handle AUM growth.

  • Beazley

POWER USER
Clearwater recognizes an individual within a client organization that has demonstrated an expert-level knowledge of how to use Clearwater. This individual is using the system in efficient, innovative ways through custom dashboards and reports.

  • Bradley James, Senior Investment Analyst, Convex

PARTNERED FOR SUCCESS
Clearwater celebrates the achievements of an organisation that has demonstrated the ability to drive successful solutions to market while enabling their clients to scale and grow quickly.

  • 10th Bridge Consulting

To learn more about Clearwater Analytics, speak to an expert today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics

