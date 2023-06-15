Innovid Partners With Upwave to Optimize CTV Advertising to Brand Outcomes

35 minutes ago
NEW YORK, June 15, 2023

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital, today announced a first-to-market partnership with Upwave, an analytics platform for brand advertising, to use brand KPI signals for automated creative optimization across digital channels, including CTV, ensuring budget automatically goes to top performing ads. At launch, this capability is available to selected clients.

With Upwave's expertise in brand advertising analysis, combined with Innovid's state-of-the-art advertising platform, ad creative will be adjusted in real-time as brand KPIs such as awareness, recall, consideration, purchase intent, and more shift across ad messages and audiences, automatically maximizing the effectiveness of campaigns across all digital channels. For CTV specifically, this strategic collaboration enables advertisers to personalize their CTV messages based on the ads that had the most significant brand impact, allowing TV to address both upper and lower funnel customers.

"TV has long been thought of as a pure awareness or recall play but CTV refuses to be beholden to just one part of the advertising funnel, and is blending the lines by providing value both to brand awareness and DR-focused advertisers," said Dave Helmreich, Chief Commercial Officer at Innovid. "The intent of this partnership is to help advertisers not only understand in real-time which ads are driving the most brand outcomes, but ensure those ads are the ones that are served more often. Innovid and Upwave look forward to bridging the understanding and the action based on that understanding together, in one platform, ensuring ad dollars go to top performing ads automatically."

"Through this collaboration, advertisers utilizing Innovid's platform can seamlessly integrate Upwave's brand measurement to inform their ad-serving decisions, making brand campaigns as optimizable as performance campaigns," said Chris Kelly, CEO at Upwave. "Just as lower funnel campaigns can optimize creative to clicks or conversions, now upper funnel campaigns have an optimizable metric. With our robust data analysis, advertisers are able to optimize their creative serving strategy in real-time to maximize top-of-funnel results. With combination of our brand measurement and Innovid's platform, advertisers can create impactful campaigns that elevate overall brand outcomes."

For more information about the partnership, email [email protected].

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, and measurement across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Upwave

Upwave is a fast-growing analytics company providing ML-driven brand advertising measurement technology and intelligence, via a SaaS platform, to the world's leading brands, agencies, and media partners. The company is based in San Francisco and New York and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more atwww.upwave.com.

