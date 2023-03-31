First Horizon honored by Junior Achievement with U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 15, 2023

Volunteers provided students with critical mentoring and positive role models

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA® (JA) announced that it has honored First Horizon with a bronze 2021-22 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award in appreciation of their valued partnership and support despite the continued limitations on volunteerism during the pandemic. The U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award was presented to 65 organizations at the JA Volunteer Summit, presented by Mercedes-Benz USA, on Tuesday, June 13 in Washington, DC.

In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

"In recent years, the way we work has changed and so has the way we volunteer," said Tanya Hart, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at First Horizon. "First Horizon is committed to serving our communities and applauds Junior Achievement for finding new and engaging ways for our working professionals to volunteer. I am extremely proud of this recognition and the 1600 hours our associates served."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $80.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

