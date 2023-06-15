NIMS Selects Ansys' Materials Solution to Advance More Sustainable Next-Gen Jet Engines

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2023

Japan's sole public research organization adopts Ansys' materials data management solution to develop an eco-friendly materials catalog for efficient aircraft engine development

/ Key Highlights

  • NIMS is using Ansys' materials solution, Granta MI, to analyze and select heat-resistant materials to improve both energy and thermal efficiency in aircraft engines and reduce CO2 emissions
  • Ansys' materials data management software is the fundamental infrastructure of NIMS' database for new materials development, information, and applications

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), Japan, is using Ansys' (NASDAQ: ANSS) materials data management software, Ansys® Granta MI™, to develop a database of sustainable materials for Japanese aircraft manufacturers. The database, a catalog of eco-friendly materials intelligence, will make it easier for Japanese engineers and designers to select cleaner, smarter resources when developing next-generation jet engines.

Ansys_NIMS_database_built_upon_insights_from_Ansys_Granta_MI.jpg

As climate concerns continue to increase globally, many leaders in the aviation industry have vowed to reach net-zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2050. To support this initiative, NIMS uses Ansys' materials solution to research heat-resistant materials that improve energy and thermal efficiency, and reduce CO2 emissions. Using this data, NIMS will create a catalog in collaboration with the Gas Turbine Society of Japan to provide local aircraft manufacturers with a one-stop, domestic database for sustainable materials. The database will also reduce the time and cost of international compliance and clearance for new materials usage.

"With the ability to obtain and verify critical materials data using Ansys' solution, NIMS has started to develop a valuable database for Japanese manufacturers to integrate more sustainability components in local aircraft engine development," said Dr. Kyoko Kawagishi, group leader of the High Temperature Materials Group at NIMS. "This initiative is based on results obtained from a national project, 'Development of Materials for Aircraft Engines and Bases for Material Evaluation Systems,' commissioned by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). We will support the manufacturing of highly reliable, purely domestic engine components and strengthen our position in the international market for aircraft engine production."

The NIMS' database will be built upon insights from Granta MI, which also provides comprehensive and comparable data for more than 4,000 commercially available engineering materials. Materials data includes detailed information on metals, polymers, composites, and coatings as well as electromagnetic, medical, and aerospace materials.

"As the aviation industry accelerates toward net-zero, companies are exploring new solutions to meet sustainability goals," said Walt Hearn, senior vice president of worldwide sales and customer excellence at Ansys. "With the support of Ansys' materials solution, NIMS is streamlining the process of materials selection for Japanese aircraft manufacturers, while facilitating access to smarter and cleaner materials. These positive strides bring us all closer to a more sustainable future."

Visit Ansys at the 2023 Paris Air Show in France from June 19-25 to learn more about simulation's impact in the aviation industry.

/ About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–C

/ Contacts


Media

Mary Kate Joyce


724.820.4368


[email protected]



Investors

Kelsey DeBriyn


724.820.3927


[email protected]

Ansys_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE29817&sd=2023-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nims-selects-ansys-materials-solution-to-advance-more-sustainable-next-gen-jet-engines-301851919.html

SOURCE Ansys

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE29817&Transmission_Id=202306150900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE29817&DateId=20230615
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.