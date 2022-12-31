PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announces that it has joined the One Trillion Trees (1t.org) movement launched by the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2020, with the global goal of conserving, restoring and growing one trillion trees by 2030.

It is estimated that six trillion trees covered the planet. Now only half remain and an additional 15 billion trees are lost annually. In order to contribute to solving this problem, Frontera Energy has pledged to the 1t.org movement to preserve and restore 2,500 hectares of biological corridors in environmentally strategic areas of influence by 2027, equivalent to approximately 2.6 million trees.

Orlando Cabrales Segovia, CEO of Frontera Energy, stated: "We are dedicated to implementing actions that promote environmental sustainability, including reforestation, and contributing to a positive climate change solution. We are proud to join this global movement as environmentally conscious stewards in our operations."

"We welcome Frontera to the 1t.org community," said Nicole Schwab, Director of 1t.org and Nature-Based Solutions at World Economic Forum. "Trees and forests are a crucial part of the solution to the climate crisis and biodiversity collapse. That's why companies, civil society and governments must continue to work together for the conservation and restoration of our forests."

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 31 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

