LLYC, global communications firm, has doubled its EBITDA in two years

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MADRID and SAN DIEGO, Calif, June 15, 2023

MADRID and SAN DIEGO, Calif, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LLYC (BME: LLYC)

LLYC_Results.jpg

In spite of uncertainties triggered by the war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy, the audited figures for LLYC's 2022 results revealed significant growth. Total revenues of the communications, digital marketing and public relations consultancy amounted to €89.5 million (+39% versus 2021) and operating income (totals less re-invoicing of client expenses) was €72.7 million (+36%). Recurring EBITDA (gross operating profit) improved by 26% to €16 million and consolidated net income rose by 30.6% to €7 million. The company has virtually doubled in size in two years in terms not only of total and operating revenues but also EBITDA (+90%).

"These solid results were made possible by the significant commercial efforts of all our teams and a solid customer base. Thanks to them, we once again met the goals set out in the business plan, in line with our commitment to our shareholders and to the market. The 2023 forecast includes double-digit improvements in turnover. We have a sturdy foundation for inorganic growth in key markets for the firm," said Alejandro Romero, Global CEO of LLYC.

The results reflect a balance between the business units. Europe contributed 36% of operating income and 43% of EBITDA in 2022; Americas, 32% and 30%, respectively. All the rest came from Deep Digital Business, the area that integrates all of the firm's artificial intelligence, digital transformation and inbound marketing service lines and solutions, which posted tremendous growth.

Deep Digital Business already represents one third of LLYC's business. Its services are in high demand and revenues increased by 98% in 2022. It is the key bet for the transformation of the firm's proposal.

LLYC carries a lower level of debt versus the market average and has the resources to meet the ambitious business plan set out in its budget for 2023. The financial debt/EBITDA ratio is -0.3 and gross debt was reduced to €8.9 million (-15% versus 2021).

LLYC strives to be a diverse, inclusive, equitable and multidisciplinary company. Driven by this growth, 2022 is set to be a big year for investment in talent. The firm has incorporated new profiles, which boost its technological and creative capabilities. Last year it closed with 1,127 professionals, compared to 966 in 2021 (+17%).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102825/LLYC_Results.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2058037/LLYC_Logo.jpg

LLYC_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN27512&sd=2023-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/llyc-global-communications-firm-has-doubled-its-ebitda-in-two-years-301851874.html

SOURCE LLYC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN27512&Transmission_Id=202306150830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN27512&DateId=20230615
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.