Glatfelter's GlatPure™ ADL and Absorbent Core Earns OK Biobased Certification from TUV Austria

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Reinforces Glatfelter’s Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, is pleased to announce that its GlatPure™ Acquisition Distribution Layers (ADL) and Absorbent Core have received the prestigious class 4 OK Biobased certification from TUV Austria, with the biobased carbon content of GlatPure™ ADL and Absorbent Core being at 100%. This certification reinforces Glatfelter’s dedication to environmental sustainability and eco-friendly practices within the absorbent hygiene industry.

The OK Biobased certification from TUV Austria is a recognized global standard for verifying the biobased content of products. It guarantees that the certified products are derived from renewable sources and meet the stringent criteria set by TUV Austria.

“We are thrilled to receive this certification for our GlatPure™ ADL and Absorbent Core,” said Vishal Bansal, Vice President, Global Innovation & Product Sustainability. “It is a testament to our ability to deliver eco-friendly solutions within the hygiene sector. We believe environmental stewardship and innovation go hand-in-hand, as they both play vital roles in addressing our customers’ needs and the pressing challenges of sustainability.”

GlatPure™ ADL and Absorbent Core are integral components of Glatfelter’s menstrual care products, designed to provide exceptional performance and comfort while minimizing the environmental impact. These products are manufactured with renewable plant-based raw materials, the USDA considers for such materials there is a high potential of reducing carbon footprint throughout their lifecycle.

For more information about the GlatPure™ product line, please contact your responsible sales representative or visit our website at www.glatfelter.com.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high-quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2022 revenue was $1.5 billion with approximately 3,250 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with sixteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about the Company may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts:
Investors:Media:
Ramesh ShettigarEileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2746(717) 225-2793


ti?nf=ODg1ODU0NiM1NjQ4MzYzIzIwMDcwMDk=
Glatfelter-Corporation.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.