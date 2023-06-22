Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is fair to Patterson-UTI shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, NexTier shareholders will receive 0.7520 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock for each share of NexTier common stock owned. Upon closing of the transaction, Patterson-UTI shareholders will own approximately 55% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Patterson-UTI shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Patterson-UTI and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Patterson-UTI shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Patterson-UTI shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Patterson-UTI shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

