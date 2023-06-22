Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced that it will host a virtual fireside chat with Carol Craig, Founder & CEO, on Thursday, June 29th at 10:30 a.m. ET.

During the event, Ms. Craig will discuss the Company’s upcoming milestones, Space and Defense-as-a-Service business model and the opportunities that the growth of the industry presents for Sidus Space.

Webcast Information

To attend the live video webcast, please register here or email KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614103923/en/

