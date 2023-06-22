CIBC Innovation Banking Leads $60 Million Syndicated Debt Financing Solution for Bloomerang, LLC

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce the lead arrangement of a $60 million syndicated debt financing commitment for Indianapolis-based Bloomerang, LLC (Bloomerang), a complete donor relationship management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits. The additional capital further accelerates the company's ability to deliver the nonprofit relationship management platform of the future.

“Bloomerang provides technology that supports core operations of non-profits looking to expand their initiatives,” said Paul Gibson, Managing Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. “Our main goal with expanding the syndicate was to solve financing needs not just for the near term, but long-term as well.”

Bloomerang helps nonprofits acquire new donors, improve donor retention and increase donor engagement through its simple-to-use donor management and fundraising platform. The platform is designed to help small and mid-sized nonprofits become stable and thriving organizations.

"Bloomerang is in an exciting stage of accelerating growth and we’re thrilled to be able to help more nonprofits make a bigger impact,” said Steve Isom, CFO, Bloomerang. “Our continued relationship with CIBC Innovation Banking enables us to deliver on our promise to help nonprofits thrive. The ability to secure this financing in the current market conditions is a testament to both Bloomerang’s momentum and CIBC Innovation Banking’s confidence in our business."

“We believe that the syndicate has the ability to scale even further as the company continues to grow. We look forward to continuing to work together for years to come,” added Walt Sparks, Executive Director, CIBC Innovation Banking.

Bloomerang’s existing investor is JMI Equity.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC+Innovation+Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking, private banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor relationship management solution that helps thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their donor relationships and grow their donor bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fbloomerang.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230615609977r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615609977/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.