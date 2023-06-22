MedCerts, the innovation leader in online career training in allied health and information technology and a subsidiary of Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), an education company that provides online and blended education programs, announced a new partnership with online learning platform Coursera (NYSE: COUR) that will offer healthcare courses to learners around the world.

Launching on Coursera on June 15th, the new, beginner-level Specialization program will cover Medical+Billing+and+Coding. It will be available to the more than 124 million registered learners on Coursera globally. The Specialization comprised of multiple courses, is designed to be completed in a matter of weeks, and will incorporate MedCerts’ 12 Elements of eLearning in a digestible, accessible format. This initial launch is the first of many MedCerts Specializations planned to be offered through this partnership.

“Teaming up with Coursera gives MedCerts a global footprint that significantly expands our reach and visibility,” said Rafael Castañeda, SVP of Strategic Partnerships & Workforce Development at MedCerts. “We’re excited to offer our healthcare expertise to help Coursera offer an affordable and accessible catalog of healthcare Specializations that will drive interest into the allied health world for learners everywhere.”

According to the U.S.+Bureau+of+Labor+Statistics, employment in healthcare occupations is expected to grow 13 percent from 2021 to 2031. For individuals looking to explore their interests in the healthcare industry, this collaboration will offer a digestible and topical option and cater to those with varying interests and needs.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with MedCerts, a national leader in healthcare workforce training, to equip learners around the world with in-demand job skills and bridge the significant healthcare talent gap,” said Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. “Each new Specialization features instruction from industry experts in a fully online and self-paced format, designed to support learners of all backgrounds as they kick start their healthcare careers.”

As a leader in online healthcare, MedCerts has helped more than 55,000 students earn credentials and start new careers in the in-demand fields of healthcare and IT. MedCerts has developed more than 50 immersive online national certification training programs with best-in-class outcomes.

About MedCerts

MedCerts is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers, and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through experiential learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed more than 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 55,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with more than 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations have MedCerts-trained employees on staff. For more information, visit medcerts.com

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with more than 124 million registered learners as of March 31, 2023. Coursera partners with 300+ leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021. For more information, visit coursera.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615140299/en/