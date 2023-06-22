For more than four years, SentinelOne (NYSE: S), the leading autonomous security platform, and Pax8, the top marketplace for best-in-class technology solutions, have been teaming to provide enterprises with next-generation cybersecurity solutions that protect their most critical infrastructure and assets from end to end. Today, the company is proud to announce that it has received the first-ever Pax8 Most Valuable Vendor Award. Announced at Pax8’s inaugural Beyond conference, the award recognizes vendors having a significant impact on the channel ecosystem through strategic partnerships, enhanced engagement, and strong dedication to partners.

“We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate our successful partnerships over the past year,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Alliances at Pax8. “Our inaugural Beyond conference brought together every part of our ecosystem, connecting partners and vendors to our solutions and business experts. The innovative, educational, and collaborative environment cultivated during this event was the perfect place to recognize our vendors and their influence in the channel.”

Strategic partners since 2019, SentinelOne and Pax8 have a well-established and proven model for serving enterprises and together, have deployed over one million licenses at enterprises of all sizes. SentinelOne’s Singularity%26trade%3B+XDR platform is easy to deploy across multiple sites, and its market-leading autonomous cybersecurity capabilities eliminate the need for manual threat detection and hunting, enabling a partner like Pax8 to build services and serve more customers, more effectively.

“Pax8 is disrupting the old notion of a distributor, building a world-class marketplace with unparalleled technical support that gives managed service providers an advantage, and we pleased to be partnering with them to unleash the power of our industry-leading autonomous cybersecurity solutions and help organizations prevent threats, reduce risk and protect their business,” said Chris Catanzaro, Vice President, MSSP, SentinelOne.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the leader in autonomous cybersecurity. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 10,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615953688/en/