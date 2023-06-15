Standard Motor Products Launches New Corporate Website

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce the launch of its all-new corporate website. This new site has been designed to improve the user experience of all stakeholders, providing transparency into the Company while showcasing SMP's history as a leading manufacturer of automotive components. A redesigned homepage includes concise information on SMP's markets, brands and sustainability efforts, as well as the Company's latest news, earnings, and featured reports.

Additional highlights include a video tour of SMP global facilities; an interactive history timeline; a new Investor Essentials section that presents all financial documents in one place; a reimagined news segment that integrates all news stories and press releases with intuitive filtering; and a comprehensive Sustainability section featuring our Environmental, Social, Governance story; our latest Corporate Sustainability Report, and an area devoted to our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) efforts.

To view the new website, visit www.SMPcorp.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is a leader in the industries it serves and a trusted partner for all its stakeholders. SMP manufactures and distributes premium replacement parts for customers in the Automotive Aftermarket while providing customizable solutions for vehicle control and thermal management categories in diversified end markets represented by its Engineered Solutions segment. SMP is a global manufacturer with over 6,100 employees (inclusive of temporary and joint venture employees) across 32 manufacturing, distribution and engineering facilities and offices located in North America, Europe and Asia. SMP's strategy combines growth, stability and diversification to balance today's corporate needs with future opportunities, along with a goal to provide steady, long-term shareholder returns through consistent dividends, reinvestment back into the company and selective acquisitions that serve to make its core businesses stronger. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

