WiSA+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology, and Sunplus+Technology+Co.%2C+Ltd. (TWSE: 2401), a leading chip provider for multimedia and automotive applications, have partnered to bring to market a multichannel immersive audio System-on-a-Chip (SoC) targeting the Atmos soundbar market.

“We are very pleased to partner with WiSA Technologies and map WiSA’s IP to our SPA300 line of SoCs,” said Adam Wang, intelligent devices product center general manager at Sunplus. “As a leader in multimedia processors, it is important for us to offer our soundbar customers the highest quality immersive audio functionality at a cost-effective point. WiSA’s audio software allows us to do just that.”

WiSA’s multichannel solution for Atmos systems, in conjunction with Sunplus’ DSP support, will simplify customer design while significantly lowering integration costs for Atmos wireless soundbar applications up to 7.1.4 configurations. Using the SPA300 SoC Software Development Kit (SDK), soundbar customers will be able to access the decode protocol and design audio systems that take full advantage of WiSA’s multichannel wireless audio technology.

“WiSA Technologies has always recognized the market need for a multichannel wireless audio solution,” said Tony Parker, vice president of business development and strategy at WiSA Technologies. “Sunplus is the perfect partner to bring WiSA functionality to market and enable their customers to build cost-effective, feature-rich immersive audio soundbars for mainstream consumers.”

The Sunplus SPA300 SDK will be available in early Q3 2023.

For more information on the SPA300 SDK, contact Adam Wang, Intelligent Devices Product Center General Manager, Sunplus, at [email protected] .

. For more information WiSA’s software, contact Tony Parker, vice president of business development and strategy, WiSA Technologies, at [email protected] .

. For more information on Sunplus, visit www.sunplus.com.

For more information on WiSA Technologies, visit www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

About Sunplus

Sunplus Technology Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 2401), established in 1990, is a leading chip provider for multimedia and automotive applications such as home entertainment audio products, car infotainment and advanced driving assistance system(ADAS), DVD and portable DVD player. Meanwhile Sunplus is offering high-speed I/O IP, high performance data conversion IP, and analog IP for a broad range of applications on consumer, portable, and connected devices for Sunplus has been accumulating strong IP technologies on consumer and multimedia segments. Sunplus is headquartered in Taiwan and has service offices in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chongqing and Chengdu. For more information, please visit Sunplus website at www.sunplus.com.

© 2023 WiSA Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. WiSA Technologies, Inc. and the WiSA Technologies, Inc. logo are trademarks of WiSA Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA®, WiSA Ready™, and WiSA Certified™ are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding revenue growth, production, stores and launches, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting WiSA Technologies’ business, including the interoperability of WiSA E software, current macroeconomic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; our inability to predict or measure supply chain disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other drivers; our ability to predict the timing of design wins entering production and the potential future revenue associated with our design wins; our success in porting WiSA E software to various platforms; our rate of growth; our ability to predict direct and indirect customer demand for our existing and future products and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity; our ability to hire, retain and motivate employees; the effects of competition, including price competition within our industry segment; technological, regulatory and legal developments that uniquely or disproportionately impact our industry segment; developments in the economy and financial markets and other risks detailed from time to time in WiSA Technologies’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615205714/en/