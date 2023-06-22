8x8%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, was named the winner of Silver Stevie® Awards in the Customer Service Executive of the Year and Customer Service Department of the Year categories in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Stevie Award winners were determined by more than 230 professionals worldwide who participated in the judging process. As a result, 8x8 Group Vice President of Support and Technical Service, Nir Galpaz, was recognized for his leadership with a Silver Stevie Award, alongside 8x8’s entire customer service organization which also won a Silver Stevie Award.

“At 8x8, our primary focus is ensuring that we are always providing customers with the best possible service and support we can – at both an individual and team level,” said Walt Weisner, Chief Customer Officer at 8x8, Inc. “As a customer-obsessed organization, we are honored to have our efforts recognized, yet again, by the Stevie Awards and are as committed as ever to customer excellence, and the deepening of both current and future relationships with our customers.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com%2FABA.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.StevieAwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615810138/en/