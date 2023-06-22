RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, announced Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer, was named Company CEO of the Year by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes standout technology companies in the supply chain and logistics industry.

“Drew’s leadership is instrumental in driving RXO’s innovation and success,” said Yoav Amiel, chief information officer at RXO. “His people-first mindset, agile approach and investment in technology has allowed us to grow quickly and create unique solutions for our customers, carriers and operators. We are thrilled Drew is being recognized for his leadership at RXO and within the industry as a whole.”

Under Wilkerson’s leadership, RXO has more than doubled its pro forma adjusted EBITDA1, grown the truck brokerage business three times faster than the industry2 and achieved a 42% return on invested capital3.

Wilkerson has championed the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to provide cutting-edge technology that streamlines supply chains for customers and carriers. AI and ML are built into RXO’s proprietary brokerage platform, RXO Connect™, which connects more than 10,000 customers and 100,000 carriers. In the first quarter of 2023, more than 96 percent of RXO’s brokerage loads were created or covered digitally, a testament to the technology-driven mindset of Wilkerson and his leadership team.

In 2023, Wilkerson was also named to Charlotte Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list as well as Business North Carolina’s Power List.

For more information on RXO and Wilkerson, please visit http%3A%2F%2Frxo.com.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

1 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA growth from 2019 to the LTM period ended June 30, 2022 2 Truck brokerage growth rate from 2013-2021 3 ROIC for 12 months ended December 31, 2022

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615524098/en/

