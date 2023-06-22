RXO Leader Named SupplyTech Breakthrough Company CEO of the Year

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, announced Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer, was named Company CEO of the Year by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes standout technology companies in the supply chain and logistics industry.

“Drew’s leadership is instrumental in driving RXO’s innovation and success,” said Yoav Amiel, chief information officer at RXO. “His people-first mindset, agile approach and investment in technology has allowed us to grow quickly and create unique solutions for our customers, carriers and operators. We are thrilled Drew is being recognized for his leadership at RXO and within the industry as a whole.”

Under Wilkerson’s leadership, RXO has more than doubled its pro forma adjusted EBITDA1, grown the truck brokerage business three times faster than the industry2 and achieved a 42% return on invested capital3.

Wilkerson has championed the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to provide cutting-edge technology that streamlines supply chains for customers and carriers. AI and ML are built into RXO’s proprietary brokerage platform, RXO Connect™, which connects more than 10,000 customers and 100,000 carriers. In the first quarter of 2023, more than 96 percent of RXO’s brokerage loads were created or covered digitally, a testament to the technology-driven mindset of Wilkerson and his leadership team.

In 2023, Wilkerson was also named to Charlotte Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list as well as Business North Carolina’s Power List.

For more information on RXO and Wilkerson, please visit http%3A%2F%2Frxo.com.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

1 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA growth from 2019 to the LTM period ended June 30, 2022

2 Truck brokerage growth rate from 2013-2021

3 ROIC for 12 months ended December 31, 2022

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230615524098r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615524098/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.