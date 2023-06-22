Travelers Reveals Most Common Wedding Claims of 2022

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today revealed the most common wedding insurance claims of 2022. Vendor-related issues topped the list for the second consecutive year, representing nearly one-third (31%) of all paid claims.

“A couple’s wedding is supposed to be one of the best days of their lives, but sometimes things go wrong,” said Todd Shasha, Assistant Vice President of Personal Insurance at Travelers. “Being prepared and knowing the most common wedding insurance claims can help prevent costly disruptions from unforeseen events.”

In addition to problems with vendors, common mishaps included:

  • Property damage (19%).
  • Weather problems (16%).
  • Illness or injury (15%).
  • Lost or damaged attire (9%).

The importance of preparing for potential wedding day interruptions was underscored by a recent survey, commissioned by Travelers, of more than 450 brides and grooms. The survey asked individuals to identify their greatest wedding day worries – bad weather and family differences were tied as the leading causes for concern, at 29% each, with lost rings coming in third, at 11%.

Shasha added: “While wedding insurance can’t prevent family dynamics, it can provide financial protection from other concerns, like severe weather events or attire mishaps. Knowing that you have the right coverage in place can provide peace of mind if you are faced with unexpected wedding glitches.”

The Travelers+Wedding+Protector+Plan provides coverage, with no deductible, for a variety of potential wedding day challenges, as well as disruptions to events leading up to the occasion, such as the rehearsal, the rehearsal dinner and a post-wedding brunch.

To learn more about wedding insurance from Travelers, visit Travelers.com%2Fevent-insurance.

About Travelers
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $37 billion in 2022. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

