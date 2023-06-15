Pulmatrix Presents PUR3100 Phase 1 Data at the 65th Annual Meeting of the American Headache Society

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 15, 2023

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and central nervous system disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced it will present data at the American Headache Society 65th Annual Meeting, being held from June 15th through 18th both virtually and in-person at the J.W. Marriott in Austin, Texas.

Pulmatrix_Logo.jpg

The poster showcases data from the Phase 1 study of PUR3100, an orally inhaled dihydroergotamine (DHE) engineered with iSPERSE™ for the treatment of acute migraine in 26 subjects, ages 18-49 years.

Information on the poster session is as follows:

Title: "A Phase 1 Study to Assess Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of PUR3100, Novel Dry Powder Formulation of DHE for Oral Inhalation, in Healthy Adults"
Poster number: P-05
Poster available for viewing: from Thursday, June 15th, 4:00 pm (Central Time)
Attended poster session: Friday, June 16th, 12:35 – 1:50 pm (Central Time)

View the poster here on the Pulmatrix website.

The Phase 1 trial was a randomized, double-dummy, double-blinded design to assesses the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of three dose groups of inhaled PUR3100 with intravenous (IV) placebo, compared to a single dose of IV DHE (DHE mesylate injection) with inhaled placebo. PUR3100 was generally well tolerated with fewer TEAEs in PUR3100-treated groups than in the IV DHE-treated group.

The pharmacokinetic results showed a Tmax at the first time point (5 min) for all PUR3100 doses. All three doses achieved 'therapeutic' exposure levels (>1000 pg/mL). Cmax was within the desired exposure window, with similar Tmax and dose normalized AUC relative to IV DHE.

Dr. Margaret Wasilewski, Chief Medical Officer of Pulmatrix, commented, "Based on these data showing rapid systemic exposure in the therapeutic range and the improved side effect profile compared to IV dosing, we believe that PUR3100 has the potential to meet the significant unmet needs of the approximately 40 million patients in the U.S. with acute episodic migraine. Based on these Phase 1 results, we are eager to advance PUR3100 into Phase 2 testing and plan to file an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in mid-2023. The Phase 2 study would assess the safety and effectiveness of two dose levels of PUR3100. Pulmatrix is exploring partnership opportunities as a potential path forward for the Ph2 study."

About the American Headache Society ("AHS") and the 65th Annual Scientific Meeting

AHS has dedicated over 60 years to leading and serving the headache community. The American Headache Society Annual Scientific Meeting is designed for physicians, psychologists, scientists, researchers, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and other health professionals involved in the care of patients with head, neck, and orofacial pain.

The American Headache Society's Annual Scientific Meeting continues to be the premiere venue for the dissemination of the latest and most up-to-date research and scientific advances underlying the practice of Headache Medicine.

About Pulmatrix, Inc.
Pulmatrix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases and central nervous system ("CNS") disorders using its patented iSPERSE™ technology. The Company's proprietary product pipeline includes treatments for lung diseases, such as allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis ("ABPA"), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease ("COPD") and CNS disorders such as acute migraine. Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, iSPERSE™, which seeks to improve therapeutic delivery to the lungs by maximizing local concentrations and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes.

For more on our inhaled product candidates please visit: https://www.pulmatrix.com/pipeline.html.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release that are forward-looking and not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements of historical fact and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "can," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "guides," "intends," "is confident that", "may," "plans," "seeks," "projects," "targets," and "would," and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, delays in planned clinical trials; the ability to establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability to establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates; the ability to obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; the ability to obtain future funding for developmental products and working capital and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms; the Company's ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaborations with third parties; changes in the size and nature of competitors; the ability to retain key executives and scientists; the ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to the Company's products, including patent protection. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to the Company, is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Timothy McCarthy, CFA
917-679-9282
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE30338&sd=2023-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulmatrix-presents-pur3100-phase-1-data-at-the-65th-annual-meeting-of-the-american-headache-society-301852038.html

SOURCE Pulmatrix, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE30338&Transmission_Id=202306150920PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE30338&DateId=20230615
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.