ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX™ Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC), an Internet security software and technology company, today announced that the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), headquartered at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida, has deployed the patented VirnetX Matrix™ Zero Trust Network Architecture (ZTNA) and VirnetX War Room™ secure video conferencing to protect sensitive communications for IACI and to support public and private critical infrastructure owners and operators safeguard their applications, services, data, back-ups and recovery, devices and controllers (ICS, IoT), and to prevent unauthorized user access.

IACI, recognized by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is the global 'Center-of-Gravity' for advancing security resilience by accelerating access to security actionable intelligence information sharing, analysis, and response coordination within and across public and private critical infrastructure, supported by trusted technologies, best practices, and education.

IACI supports security resilience for global public and private critical infrastructure owners and operators, ISAOs/ISACs, including the Smart Cities ISAO (city, county, regional, urban, suburban, and rural communities) for the secure deployment and efficient use of digital technologies to provide prioritized services and benefits to meet community goals, such as economic vitality, equity, resilience, sustainability, and quality of life.

VirnetX Matrix™ Zero Trust secure communications leverage VirnetX's patented 'Secure Domains,' a separate DNS from the public Internet to ensure secure protection, invisible to threat actors and cyber criminals. VirnetX Matrix™ provides an additional layer of protection designed to prevent unauthorized access, enforce access policy controls, and enable real-time network management to protect cloud or on-premises application from malware, ransomware, and other cybersecurity threats.

VirnetX War Room™, leveraging VirnetX Matrix™, provides safe and secure video conferencing capabilities ensuring protection of sensitive communications and shared data, invisible to those unauthorized to view it. IACI has built its internal communications tool, 'IACI SecureChat' on VirnetX Matrix™.

"In response to the ever-expanding security threat landscape, deploying VirnetX Matrix for public/private critical infrastructure owners and operators is a game-changer in the fight against cyber threats and attacks," said Deborah Kobza, IACI CEO. "VirnetX Matrix ZTNA provides the peace of mind for these organizations offering an umbrella layer of unparalleled protection and security along with ease of deployment and use, without requiring major changes to their existing networks."

"We have observed a troubling uptick in physical, cyber and cyber-physical attacks globally by bad actors," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President. "We congratulate IACI on completing their deployment of VirnetX Matrix and VirnetX War Room so quickly for securing its communications for critical infrastructure management. We believe VirnetX solutions can be instrumental in improving security of these networks and reducing the impact of these attacks."

About IACI

The International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), Division of the Global Security Resilience Alliance (GSRA), headquartered at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida is the 'Center-of-Gravity' for global security intel actionable intelligence information sharing, analysis and coordinated response, trusted technologies, and education. IACI supports public sector (federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, and international) and private sector critical infrastructure owners and operators, public safety and law enforcement, academia, NGOs, security and technology organizations. For more information or implementation assistance for VirnetX Matrix™ and VirnetX War Room™, please contact IACI Operations, [email protected].

About VirntX

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA") based secure network communications. VirnetX software and technology solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and Technology, VirnetX One™, VirnetX War Room™, VirnetX Matrix™, and Gabriel Connection Technology™, are designed to be device and location independent, and enable a secure real-time communication environment for all types of enterprise applications, services, and critical infrastructures. The Company's patent portfolio includes over 200 U.S. and foreign granted patents, validations, and pending applications. For more information, please visit http://www.virnetx.com/ .

