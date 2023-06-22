New+Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced it has been named a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2023+GigaOm+Radar+for+AIOps. The report evaluated 30 AIOps solutions providers based on specific metrics, including vendor execution, product roadmap, and ability to innovate. GigaOm positioned New Relic as close to the center of the Radar, outperforming direct competitors in the observability space, representing the highest overall value to customers seeking AIOps capabilities today and over the next 12-18 months.

“AIOps is transforming the way engineers surface the most important insights and actions from the vast amount of data generated by their applications and infrastructure. Any solution designed to help engineers to do this faster, better, and smarter while also making it easy for engineers to utilize is going to capture a large proportion of this growing opportunity,” said GigaOm Principal Analyst Ron Williams. “This year, New Relic is once again a Leader and is near the center of our AIOps Radar for strengths, such as its good data ingestions capability, built-in automated remediation engine and ability to leverage other orchestration tools via API integration.”

“AIOps and generative AI are redefining the observability experience for the next decade,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. “GigaOm’s recognition reflects our accelerated innovation year-over-year to help engineers get ahead of issues, create loyalty-worthy customer experiences, and deliver greater value to their organizations.”

New Relic was first to market with an OpenAI monitoring solution and observability-first generative AI assistant, called New+Relic+Grok. New Relic is democratizing access to observability and further differentiating its capabilities from competitive observability platforms by allowing engineers to use robust AI capabilities that can eliminate the need to manually sift through data to monitor application and infrastructure performance. With one of the largest databases of telemetry data, New Relic will combine OpenAI’s large language models with the breadth of its unified telemetry data platform, enabling better AI response quality.

New Relic receives the highest ranking for the following areas:

Cost and value: Consumption-based pricing allows predictability of costs and control over data storage without displacing existing tools.

Ease of use: The New Relic UI is continuously improving, consistent across modules, and navigation exceeds the industry average for an AIOps platform.

Scalability: New Relic scales with enterprises, integrates with all hyperscalers, allows toggling between different clouds or services, and allows users to view performance metrics in a single dashboard.

Manageability and maintainability: New Relic Database (NRDB) houses logs, metrics, traces, events, and structured and unstructured data through its single data repository.

Data collection and analytics: New Relic Telemetry Data Platform (TDP) unifies data in one place, removes data silos, and enables visibility and insights across the stack.

Predictive capabilities: Machine Learning (ML) algorithms allow advanced prediction of potential issues and failures, and AutoML enables a clear view of data and recommendations for noise reduction.

