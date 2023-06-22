Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the opening of its new 5G Def-i Innovation Center (“the Center”) in Austin, Texas, underscoring the company’s commitment to helping clients realize the benefits of 5G technology through safer, more sustainable, and compliant products and services.

The Center will leverage Wipro’s 5G Def-i platform and provide fully integrated offerings for 24X7 product qualification, compliance, pre-certification, and interoperability testing with industry accreditation. The state-of-the-art center will provide a controlled environment designed to simulate real-world conditions, allowing clients to optimize the performance of 5G networks and devices.

“Our new 5G Def-i Innovation Center will bring together world-class engineers and researchers, facilitating collaboration with partners and stakeholders to help realize the full potential of 5G,” said Lourdes Charles, Vice President, 5G Connectivity Services, Wipro Limited. “The comprehensive Innovation Center will bring clients a full suite of development and testing capabilities to help them manage risk and lower development costs while increasing speed to market.”

Wipro engineers and researchers will use the Center to certify the compliance of 5G smartphones, tablets, modules, and IoT endpoints with rigorous standards for network accessibility and data performance. Additionally, the Center will play a vital role in qualifying the performance of 5G mobile network infrastructure, ensuring optimal functionality and efficiency.

“Wipro and Palo Alto Networks together have long been trusted partners to global organizations, helping them stay secure as they transform their business,” said Anand Oswal, Senior Vice President, Palo Alto Networks. “Collaboration, and especially strategic partnerships, are essential to accelerating the adoption and impact of 5G technology and we look forward to joining forces with Wipro in paving the way toward a safer digital landscape. By leveraging our expertise with theirs, we will be able to develop cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our clients.”

The Innovation Center will focus on services such as collaboration, research and development, and incubation to help customers develop new products and services to drive growth and success. Interactive demos offered at the Center will provide a platform for understanding how 5G can help drive innovation, transform industries, open doors to new opportunities, and empower customers to exchange innovative ideas and joint solutions to accelerate 5G technology adoption.

