Boxlight Launches New Mimio MyBot Recruit Educational Robotics Solution

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services today announces a new educational robotics system from its Mimio brand – MyBot Recruit.

Recruit upgrades the award-winning MimioSTEM MyBot to a fully assembled educational robotics system with a user-friendly interface, and WiFi connectivity. The comprehensive design of the MyBot Recruit makes it a perfect out-of-the-box STEM education solution for K-8 students. As part of the MimioSTEM product range including Robo 3D printers, the Labdisc portable STEM lab, and MyStemKits STEM curriculum, the MyBot Recruit complements the already strong STEM education suite with a proven record of innovation and STEM education benefits.

Key features of the new MyBot Recruit include:

  • Color and magnet sensors, two proximity detectors and an integrating gyro-sensor to optimize STEM lessons and project-based learning experiences.
  • Easy to use interface so users can create programs with graphical coding, block coding, and text-based coding languages giving students all the tools they need to advance their skills from simple drag-and-drop coding to more complex Python coding. No software installation needed to control the Recruit, just a WiFi-enabled device such as a Chromebook and a standard web browser, allowing users to maximize learning space and opportunities without complex setups.
  • On-device access to programming and hardware reference guides, tutorials and more, for efficient management of support needs.
  • Access to MyBot-specific lessons and Design Challenges from the award-winning MyStemKits.com STEM curriculum platform. Teachers can save time and energy from having to create or search for appropriate lessons. MyBot resources on MyStemKits includes lessons and tutorials to help guide teachers and students.
  • Add multiple activity mats specifically designed to enhance robotics learning in the classroom, such as city maps, and Mars and Moon maps.

“The new MyBot Recruit allows teachers and students to explore robotics right out-of-the-box. We designed a user-friendly system so that students can move from the very basic to more advanced tools allowing them to quickly advance coding skills and robotics knowledge,” states Stephen Barker, Vice President of Robotics.

“Watching teachers and students collaborate and get excited about STEM validates the MyBot Recruit’s features as a valuable tool and has a place in the modern classroom. We are confident that the MyBot Recruit is what today’s classrooms need to focus on developing essential skills like critical thinking, problem solving, communication, and creativity.”

The Mimio MyBot Recruit will begin shipping in early July.

To learn more about Boxlight solutions, including the new Mimio MyBot Recruit, go to boxlight.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and campus audio, and services under its award-winning brands Mimio®, Clevertouch® Technologies, FrontRow, and EOS Education. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxlight.com%2C https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clevertouch.com, and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gofrontrow.com%2F.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230615827618r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615827618/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.