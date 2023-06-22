Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services today announces a new educational robotics system from its Mimio brand – MyBot Recruit.

Recruit upgrades the award-winning MimioSTEM MyBot to a fully assembled educational robotics system with a user-friendly interface, and WiFi connectivity. The comprehensive design of the MyBot Recruit makes it a perfect out-of-the-box STEM education solution for K-8 students. As part of the MimioSTEM product range including Robo 3D printers, the Labdisc portable STEM lab, and MyStemKits STEM curriculum, the MyBot Recruit complements the already strong STEM education suite with a proven record of innovation and STEM education benefits.

Key features of the new MyBot Recruit include:

Color and magnet sensors, two proximity detectors and an integrating gyro-sensor to optimize STEM lessons and project-based learning experiences.

Easy to use interface so users can create programs with graphical coding, block coding, and text-based coding languages giving students all the tools they need to advance their skills from simple drag-and-drop coding to more complex Python coding. No software installation needed to control the Recruit, just a WiFi-enabled device such as a Chromebook and a standard web browser, allowing users to maximize learning space and opportunities without complex setups.

On-device access to programming and hardware reference guides, tutorials and more, for efficient management of support needs.

Access to MyBot-specific lessons and Design Challenges from the award-winning MyStemKits.com STEM curriculum platform. Teachers can save time and energy from having to create or search for appropriate lessons. MyBot resources on MyStemKits includes lessons and tutorials to help guide teachers and students.

Add multiple activity mats specifically designed to enhance robotics learning in the classroom, such as city maps, and Mars and Moon maps.

“The new MyBot Recruit allows teachers and students to explore robotics right out-of-the-box. We designed a user-friendly system so that students can move from the very basic to more advanced tools allowing them to quickly advance coding skills and robotics knowledge,” states Stephen Barker, Vice President of Robotics.

“Watching teachers and students collaborate and get excited about STEM validates the MyBot Recruit’s features as a valuable tool and has a place in the modern classroom. We are confident that the MyBot Recruit is what today’s classrooms need to focus on developing essential skills like critical thinking, problem solving, communication, and creativity.”

The Mimio MyBot Recruit will begin shipping in early July.

To learn more about Boxlight solutions, including the new Mimio MyBot Recruit, go to boxlight.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and campus audio, and services under its award-winning brands Mimio®, Clevertouch® Technologies, FrontRow, and EOS Education. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxlight.com%2C https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clevertouch.com, and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gofrontrow.com%2F.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615827618/en/