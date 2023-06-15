Hyundai IONIQ 6 Named Favorite Plug-In Vehicle by Midwest Automotive Media Association

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's award-winning, all-electric IONIQ 6 has been named Favorite Plug-In Vehicle by the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) at the organization's recent Spring Rally event in Elkhart Lake, WI. The IONIQ 6 stood out for its eye-catching design, intuitive connectivity features and interior spaciousness. Over 100 vehicles were evaluated at the drive program by MAMA members.

"The IONIQ 6 continues to impress with its appealing exterior and interior design features," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "We appreciate the recognition by MAMA in helping educate new and current consumers on EV technologies and the Hyundai IONIQ 6 voted as a favorite among competitors."

"This year's rally marked the second year of MAMA's Favorites awards. Members chose winners among 90 vehicles across seven categories including favorite Family Vehicle, Luxury Vehicle, Plug-In, Off-Roader, Performance, Pick-up Truck and Affordable," said Robert Duffer, MAMA president. "As MAMA's Favorite Plug-In, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 never stood still at the drive event and impressed media with its technology and design."

About the Midwest Automotive Media Association
Founded in 1991, the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) comprises about 240 automotive journalists and industry professionals from approximately 25 states and the District of Columbia. Though based in the Chicago area, MAMA welcomes members from all over. The organization's purpose is to provide a forum for newsworthy people, current issues and new products in the auto industry.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

