Maine Virtual Students Celebrated at Class of 2023 Commencement

52 minutes ago
Over 150 students from Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA), a full-time online public-school academy serving students in grades 7-12 throughout the state, celebrated their graduation virtually.

Students from MEVA have reported they will attend Universities, Colleges, community colleges in their area, vocational education programs, as well as joining branches of the military. Some of the schools our graduates have been accepted to are Central Maine Community College, Southern Maine Community College, University of Maine, Eastern Maine Community College, and Kennebec Valley Community College.

Valedictorian Tegan Hemond, from Minot, will be attending Central Maine Community College and was awarded $14,500 towards her college education from the Worthington+Scholarship+Foundation. Salutatorians were Jazelle Rodriguez, from Blue Hill, who will pursue art and music, and Hailey Sousa from Rumford.

“It was wonderful to highlight all the hard work put forth by the Class of 2023,” said Dr. Melinda Browne, Head of School/Executive Director of MEVA. “We’re so happy to watch our students head on into their future, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

For any questions about the celebrations or the school, please contact Stephanie Emery at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About Maine Virtual Academy

Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA) is a full-time online public charter school that serves students in grades 7 through 12. Authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission, MEVA is available tuition-free to students in the state of Maine. For more information about MEVA, visit www.mainevirtualacademy.org.

