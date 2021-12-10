PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) ("GreenLight") on behalf of the company's long-term shareholders.

GreenLight operates as a pre-commercial stage biotechnology company in the United States. The current company was formed in February 2022 via a business combination with SPAC entity Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENVI), with GreenLight as the surviving, publicly traded entity.

Immediately following the SPAC transaction, shares of GreenLight's stock traded as high as $14.00 in March 2023. However, since that time, shares of the company's stock have significantly declined in value, and currently trade at less than $0.50 per share, a cumulative decline of over 90% in value.

The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether GreenLight and/or the company's representatives violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the business combination, thereby causing investor losses.

