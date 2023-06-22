The Black Effect Podcast Network, the historic joint media venture partnership between iHeartMedia and Charlamagne Tha God, today announced that John Hope Bryant, American entrepreneur, author, philanthropist and prominent thought leader has been named to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Bryant is the Founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Operation HOPE, Inc., the largest non-profit provider of financial literacy and economic empowerment tools and services in the United States for youth and adults. He is also chairman and chief executive officer of John Hope Bryant Holdings, Bryant Group Ventures and The Promise Homes Company, the largest for-profit minority-controlled owner of institutional-quality, single-family residential rental homes in the U.S.

“We are pleased to welcome John Hope Bryant to The Black Effect Podcast Network’s Board of Directors,” said Charlamagne Tha God. “John brings a strong track record of business success, broad leadership experience in philanthropy, education, public engagement and innovation, and a deep appreciation for black culture that makes him the perfect choice to help steer and shape the future of the network.”

“I am honored to join the Board of The Black Effect Podcast Network, supporting the groundbreaking vision of Charlamagne tha God,” said John Hope Bryant. “Black voices have been underrepresented and overlooked for far too long, and I applaud the leadership of Charlamagne, iHeart Radio’s Bob Pittman and the entire Black Effect team in standing up this platform for Black voices to inspire and inform each other. I’m with them 100%. They have every opportunity to be best-in-class and transformational platform for the culture - and for business."

Bryant is also a founding member of Clinton Global Initiative and a member of the World Economic Forum’s “The Forum of Young Global Leaders.” He has served as an advisor to three U.S. presidents from both political parties. Additionally, he hosts a podcast series “BUILDING The Good Life,” on the iHeartPodcast Network and serves as guest host and contributor on CNBC, Huffington PostandBlack Enterprise. Bryant has received hundreds of awards and citations for his work, including Oprah Winfrey’s Use Your Life Award, and the John Sherman Award for Excellence in Financial Education from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

In addition to joining the board, Bryant will also host a new show for The Black Effect Podcast Network focusing on building wealth in the Black community. Launching this summer, the new podcast will feature Bryant’s unique brand of “Straight Talk” and offer listeners insight into his compelling vision of building capital – in the mental, physical, relationship and, ultimately, financial spaces of life. More details about the podcast and the launch date coming soon.

The Black+Effect+Podcast+Network is a transformative network founded by renowned cultural architect, executive producer, bestselling author, and media mogul Charlamagne Tha God. In a historic joint venture with the world’s number one commercial podcast publisher, iHeartMedia, Charlamagne and iHeartMedia created the groundbreaking first-ever Black Effect Podcast Network, celebrating the most important Black culture-shapers on the planet—in education, politics, entertainment, sports and pop culture. The Black Effect Podcast Network gives rise to emerging and established content creators and storytellers whose perspective and creative vision have been marginalized and overlooked while serving an audience that has been underserved. The Black Effect Podcast Network helps its partners define their place in podcast culture through influence, ideas, and experiences that engage, inspire, inform and empower.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

