Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the “Company” or “MindMed”), today announced that the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on June 15, 2023 was convened at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of the required quorum. The Meeting will resume with respect to all proposals at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 and will continue to be held virtually via live webcast at www.proxydocs.com%2FMNMD.

The Company notes that as of 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on June 13, 2023, the deadline for proxy voting at the Annual Meeting, the number of shares of MindMed voted as of the deadline together with shares represented by “legal proxies” providing authority to attend and vote virtually at the Annual Meeting, met the requisite 33⅓% quorum pursuant to MindMed’s Amended and Restated Articles. As is customary, the Company expected all of these shares to be present at the Meeting.

The Company believes representatives of FCM MM Holdings, LLC deliberately acted to prevent the voices of all shareholders from being heard and the business of the Meeting from being completed.

Pursuant to MindMed’s Amended and Restated Articles, if quorum is not present within one half hour from the time set for the holding of the reconvened Meeting, those shareholders who attend and are entitled to vote at the reconvened Meeting on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in person or represented by proxy, shall constitute a quorum and the Meeting will proceed at that time. The record date for the Meeting will remain such that shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 20, 2023 will remain entitled to attend the reconvened Meeting virtually via live webcast at www.proxydocs.com%2FMNMD and vote at the reconvened Meeting as they would have if the Meeting had taken place as originally scheduled.

The new proxy deadline date for the reconvened Meeting is 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Monday, June 19, 2023. Proxies deposited to date will remain valid for the reconvened Meeting. Any shareholders who have not already voted via proxy can also vote prior to the new proxy deadline date. Shareholders of record who have not voted are encouraged to vote online by following the instructions provided on the WHITE proxy card.

Beneficial shareholders who have not yet voted via proxy are encouraged to vote online as instructed by their bank, broker or other agent. Shareholders of record who have already voted using the FCM MM Holdings, LLC’s blue proxy card have every right to change their vote and revoke their prior proxy before it is exercised at the reconvened Meeting by voting online and following the instructions provided on the WHITE proxy card.

Only the last-dated, properly executed proxy card that a shareholder submits will be counted, provided that such proxy card is received by June 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). A proxy card received after such deadline will revoke the votes in the prior proxy card, but the instructions in the new proxy card will not be given effect. Shareholders who access the reconvened Meeting virtually and vote on any matter will revoke any previously submitted proxy card. Beneficial shareholders should follow the instructions provided by their bank, broker or other agent to revoke or change their voting instructions.

If you are eligible to attend the meeting (e.g. a record shareholder or hold a “legal proxy” from a broker, bank or other agent, etc.) and wish to vote at the Meeting you must register in advance of the meeting by going to www.proxydocs.com%2FMNMD no later than 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Monday, June 19, 2023.

Due to new U.S. federal rules requiring us to list FCM’s nominees in addition to the Board’s nominees, your WHITE proxy card this year has more names on it than the six directors to be elected. The inclusion of FCM’s nominees on our WHITE proxy card does NOT mean the Board endorses them.

Vote TODAY on the WHITE proxy card FOR all six of the Board’s nominees, WITHHOLD on FCM’s nominees and FOR the other proposals recommended by your Board.

You can help reject FCM’s efforts to take control of the Board by discarding any blue proxy cards and materials you may receive from FCM.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health disorders.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

