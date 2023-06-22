Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. to Present at the Life Science Investors Forum on June 22nd

1 hours ago
The company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), the Plant-Based baby, toddler, and children nutrition company today announced that Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else, will present live at the Life Science Investors Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 22nd, 2023.

DATE: June 22nd
TIME: 12:30 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3OhWy3N

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Expanded distribution to more than 7,000 CVS stores, more than 750 Walmart stores, over 440 Loblaws stores, over 600 Sobey’s stores and to 161 Giant Food Stores.
  • Else products were listed in nearly 12,000 stores in North America, compared with 1,200 stores in 1Q22 reflecting 10 times growth.
  • Significantly increased in-store sales velocity. For example, according to Spins data, the sales velocity of our Toddler Organic product in natural food stores grew by more than 50% in the last year (measured in 12-week periods).
  • Expanded production capacity by adding a second manufacturing facility in the US and launching its first production facility in Europe. The additional facilities will increase the Company’s production capacity by about three times, greatly reducing the risk of future out-of-stock situations. The Company anticipates the newly scaled manufacturing capacity to significantly decrease its manufacturing costs, beginning in 2H23.
  • Entered the Canadian market with the launch on Amazon.ca and in brick-and-mortar stores. The success of the launch exceeded expectations given a fast entry into major retailers across the country and the strong demand for Else’s products. The Company expects to be listed in more than 3,000 Canadian stores by the end of 2023.
  • The Company plans to enter Western Europe in 2H23. The initial launch will be in the UK via Amazon and natural food distributors, with other European countries to follow.
  • The Company plans to enter Australia in 2H23. The initial launch will be via Amazon to be followed by drug and grocery chains.
  • Received critical approval by the Institutional Review Board (IRB) of the infant growth study protocol for the testing of the Else Infant Formula.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

  • “2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions” award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit
  • #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category
  • “Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo
  • Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category
  • During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

RB Milestone Group, LLC (RBMG)
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
United States & International
E: [email protected]
www.rbmilestone.com

Lytham Partners, LLC
Mr. Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
E: [email protected]
P: 646-829-9701

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

