AMERANT BANK NAMED THE OFFICIAL BANK OF RICE UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

1 hours ago
Comprehensive partnership includes co-branded affinity cards and other prominent branding opportunities

Houston, Tx, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, one of the nation’s largest community banks, with a growing presence in Houston, has been named the Official Bank of Rice University Athletics, underscoring its commitment to the Houston community. The multifaceted partnership includes prominent branding throughout university athletic venues, special events, online channels and more, as well as the ability to provide banking services to athletics fans, donors, students, and the surrounding community.

The bank has been serving the greater Houston market since 2001 and entered the strategic partnership on the heels of its recent plans for expansion and appointment of industry veteran Caroline Verot Moore as the company’s new Houston Market President.

“We see this key partnership as another step being taken to demonstrate our commitment to our Houston franchise,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “We are proud to enter into this multi-year partnership with Rice University Athletics, as it aligns perfectly with our community-focused approach.”

Amerant Bank is a strong proponent of both sports and the arts within the communities it serves. The bank has a long-term sponsorship of the Amerant Latin American Gallery within the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, among other community partnerships.

“Our recently opened University Place branch, located adjacent to the Rice Campus, is strategically positioned to support this new partnership,” added Plush. “We look forward to serving customers and providing the products they need, including cobranded checks and cards."

“We’re thrilled to embark on this new relationship with Amerant Bank, as they will not only be a key proponent of our athletics program, but also offer top notch banking services to our entire Rice Athletics community,” said Joe Karlgaard, Director of Athletics, Recreation and Lifetime Fitness, Rice University. “The partnership aims to enrich our athletics department and the lives of our community for years to come.”

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com

About Amerant Bank
Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. ( AMTB). With a presence across South Florida, Tampa, FL, Houston, TX, and internationally, Amerant provides private, retail, commercial, and international banking services. Amerant Bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, the company was named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace by Newsweek.

About Rice University Athletics
Rice Athletics provides an incubator for student-athletes who crave competitive success and lessons in leadership, teamwork, and grit on their path to becoming self-actualizing, proud alumni. We embrace the Rice values of Responsibility, Integrity, Community, and Excellence. In athletics, we also seek to embody three complementary core values: Grit, Curiosity, and Teamwork. At Rice University, we seek to be the institution of choice for world-class student-athletes who become champions at Rice and beyond. Because here, you can have it all.

Victoria Verdeja
Amerant Bank
[email protected]
Chuck Pool
Rice University
[email protected]

