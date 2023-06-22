David Hughes Named General Manager of WOIO and WUAB in Cleveland

ATLANTA , June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray) (: GTN) today announced the promotion of David Hughes as the next General Manager of Gray’s WOIO (CBS) and WUAB (CW) in Cleveland, Ohio. He succeeds Matt Moran, who recently became a Senior Managing Vice President at Gray. David joins the Cleveland stations on June 26, 2023.

David has served as General Manager of Gray’s WSAZ-TV (NBC) and WQCW (CW) in Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia, since December 2021. Previously, he led Gray’s WVIR (NBC) in Charlottesville, Virginia, as General Manager and, prior to that position, he served as the news director at Gray’s WDBJ (CBS) in Roanoke, Virginia. David’s career includes various roles in the news departments at WFLA in Tampa, Florida, WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina, and WMAZ in Macon, Georgia.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 504-352-4019

# # #

