Duke Energy, Indiana Economic Development Association award $115,000 in grants to support child care access, affordability

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLAINFIELD, Ind., June 15, 2023

  • Funding will support organizations in Bartholomew, Carroll, Clark, Huntington and Wayne counties working to improve quality and accessibility of child care services

PLAINFIELD, Ind., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation and the Indiana Economic Development Association (IEDA) Foundation today announced $115,000 in grants will be awarded to five organizations working to assess and address child care gaps in Indiana communities.

Duke_Energy_New_Logo.jpg

In recent years, the cost of child care has skyrocketed, and the number of licensed child care providers has shrunk. These challenges have put a strain on working parents and their employers. In response, Duke Energy and IEDA launched a first-of-its-kind child care innovation grants program to provide financial support to communities willing to approach this issue in new and innovative ways.

"A lack of affordable, high-quality child care can prevent parents from advancing in the workforce, hinder children's access to structured learning at an early age, and burden employers with absenteeism and employee turnover," said Erin Schneider, managing director of Midwest economic development for Duke Energy. "These grants will help local communities begin to confront this challenge head-on and support working parents."

More than 40 state and local government entities, local and regional economic development agencies, and public and private nonprofit organizations responded to Duke Energy and IEDA's request for proposals, collectively requesting more than $1.1 million in funding.

"High-quality child care is an investment we can't afford to ignore," said Lee Lewellen, IEDA's chief executive officer. "Through this infusion of grant funds, we hope to make measurable progress toward closing the child care gap in Indiana communities – supporting children, families, child care workers, employers and the economy."

IEDA has convened a diverse task force of community leaders and organizations from across the state to develop policy recommendations and educate others on the impact of child care gaps in Indiana. Organizations that applied for grant funding have been invited to join this coalition to share their learnings and to guide future policies and recommendations.

Grants were awarded to the following organizations. Quotes from each on the impact of the grants can be found here.

  • Carroll County Economic Development Corporation and the Early Learning Alliance for Carroll County$6,000

    The Carroll County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) and the Early Learning Alliance for Carroll County (ELACC) will develop a network of child care providers through a series of trainings and educational opportunities for new and existing providers. These trainings will focus on babysitting basics; CPR and first aid; and professional development and licensure. In addition, CCEDC and ELACC intend to organize an Early Learning Expo to provide resources, networking and educational training, accreditation and certification opportunities for local child care providers. These efforts aim to increase child care capacity within the county, bridge the gap for parents and child care providers, and heighten the quality of local child care options.
  • Community Education Coalition – $39,500

    The Community Education Coalition, in partnership with Su Casa, Learn by Heart and the Indiana University ServeDesign Center, will pilot a six-month coaching and business accelerator program to support the growth and development of high-quality child care programs in the Columbus area, with an emphasis on recruiting within the Latino community. The organizations will provide approximately 250 hours of direct on-site coaching, tailored to each prospective child care provider's unique skills, education and experiences, to guide them through the licensure process.

    In addition to coaching support, the Indiana University ServeDesign Center will connect the faculty and students of the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design with current and prospective child care providers seeking to design or redesign their spaces for optimal learning and to meet licensing standards.
  • Community Foundation of Huntington County$30,000

    The Community Foundation of Huntington County intends to stand up a Child Care Business Lab, which will serve as a platform for developing and connecting aspiring entrepreneurs with turnkey models, training support, and access to capital investment and start-up opportunities. The goal is to attract and support sustainable, high-quality child care businesses that, over time, will bridge the child care gap for working families in Huntington County.
  • Economic Development Corporation of Wayne County$21,500

    The Economic Development Corporation (EDC) of Wayne County intends to partner with local employers to create and support a child care subsidy program to help offset the high cost of child care for the local workforce. In addition, the EDC of Wayne County intends to leverage a new digital platform to manage child care subsidies and tax credits, and connect the local workforce to child care options. Providers in the community will have the ability to register available seats in their facilities, and working parents will have the ability to search for available child care options that accommodate their schedules.
  • One Southern Indiana and Ivy Tech Sellersburg – $18,000

    One Southern Indiana and Ivy Tech Sellersburg will conduct various community meetings, surveys and focus groups with stakeholders, parents, employers and local child care providers to better understand the child care gaps in the community. The organizations will analyze the data collected and develop a comprehensive plan to improve the quality and accessibility of child care options in Southern Indiana.

For more information about the grant program, visit ieda.org/Foundation.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/Foundation.

Indiana Economic Development Association (IEDA)

IEDA is the voice of economic development for Indiana. Made up of economic developers, utilities, attorneys, consultants, financial institutions, higher education professionals, engineers, architects and construction professionals, our members are passionately dedicated to attracting and retaining jobs for the great people of Indiana.

Duke Energy: McKenzie Barbknecht
Phone: 800.559.3853
Email: [email protected]

IEDA: Lee Lewellen
Phone: 317.313.8365
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL30452&sd=2023-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-indiana-economic-development-association-award-115-000-in-grants-to-support-child-care-access-affordability-301852126.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL30452&Transmission_Id=202306151013PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL30452&DateId=20230615
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.