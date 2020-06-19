PR Newswire

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products ( NYSE:APD, Financial) will showcase industrial gas solutions and technologies for metals and materials processing applications at the PowderMet 2023 International Conference on Powder Metallurgy and Particulate Materials from June 19-20 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Those attending are invited to stop by Air Products' booth #224 to speak with an industry specialist and learn how Air Products' industrial gases, technologies, and supply solutions can help metal processors improve product quality, reduce operating costs, increase production and optimize gas usage.

PowderMet 2023 is the leading technical conference on powder metallurgy and particulate materials in the Americas and a hub for technology transfer for professionals from every part of the industry, including buyers and specifiers of metal powders, tooling and compacting presses, sintering furnaces, furnace belts, powder handling and blending equipment, quality-control and automation equipment, particle-size and powder-characterization equipment, consulting and research services.

For more than 50 years, metals processors around the world have relied on Air Products' industrial gases, gas atmospheres, equipment and technical support. Air Products provides industrials gases including nitrogen, oxygen, argon, helium and hydrogen, gas handling equipment and technology, additives, global supply capability and unmatched industry experience and technical know-how to help organizations succeed.

For more information on how Air Products' industrial gases and expertise can assist metals and materials processors visit Air Products' Metals Processing Knowledge Center.

About Air Products

Air Products ( NYSE:APD, Financial) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

