CRANSTON, RI / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC:SHGI), a fire protection technology company, stands out from the crowd of OTC Companies with its qualified leadership.

While several OTC Companies struggle to fulfill their promises or lack the necessary expertise to effectively execute their business strategies, Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. stands out with the capable guidance of CEO Cassandra DeNunzio. With a proven track record and the essential qualifications, Cassandra DeNunzio possesses the precise blend of skills needed to propel Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. to new heights of success.

Prior to earning her Master of Science degree in Electrical engineering (MSEE) from Columbia University, and her Master of Business Administration degree (MBA) from Arkansas State University, she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire where she was awarded a full merit-based scholarship.

In her notable work experience, Cassandra DeNunzio excelled in the fire suppression research and development division of Johnson Controls International PLC (Ticker: JCI), formerly Tyco International PLC. During her tenure at JCI, she played a vital role in developing cutting-edge products for the fire protection industry. Her outstanding contributions led to her being named as inventor on several patents and winning awards at internal research conferences, showcasing her innovative mindset and expertise.

Throughout her time at JCI, Cassandra had the privilege of collaborating with esteemed global leaders, an opportunity that further enriched her professional journey. She also had the honor of providing her expertise to prestigious clients such as IKEA and Attabotics, underscoring her ability to cater to the needs of large-scale organizations and deliver exceptional results.

Rarely does a company have the privilege of having a CEO with such extraordinary expertise in the field it aims to conquer. In an exclusive interview with Cassandra DeNunzio, her dedication and proficiency were evident as she shared her vision and progress.

"By leveraging software and electronics, we believe there is a lot of room for innovation in the fire sprinkler industry. Our primary goal is to respond to fires rapidly while ensuring optimal response through algorithm-based control of sprinkler activations. We want to limit damage from fires and provide fire protection solutions for highly challenging scenarios like warehouses with taller ceiling heights, dense storage, and hazardous commodities. We've been working around the clock to develop our full system prototype for our Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System which we confidently believe will be completed by the end of 2023. We're working this summer to conduct internal verification and validation tests on our system components and perform small scale burn tests. Our patent-pending technology and our passionate team is driving our vision forward, and I'm confident we have the pieces of the puzzle to be a real success."

Distinguishing itself from numerous OTC companies, where management often falls short in delivering or lacks the essential background to effectively execute the company's business strategy, Sparx Holdings Group stands out as a beacon of promise. With a well-equipped team and an unwavering focus on success, Sparx Holdings Group eagerly anticipates the bright opportunities that lie ahead.

Currently, Sparx Holdings, Inc. is continuing development of its "Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System", the first of its kind, boasting a state-of-the-art mesh network fire suppression system. The Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System stands apart from traditional fire sprinkler systems with its exceptional ability to sense fires using gas, flame, smoke, and digital temperature sensors. Sprinklers within the Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System are able to communicate with one another and work together to optimally address fire hazards.

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. invites investors to participate in our Regulation A+ offering, seizing the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of this disruptive technology.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the risk factors in our Form 1-A Offering Circular filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2023.

