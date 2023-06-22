NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE - "ZTE") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Derrick Strickland to the Board of Directors, sitting as an independent director, subject to regulatory approval.

Steve Smith, CEO of the Company stated "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Derrick to the board. Derrick's public company experience will be a valuable asset to the Company."

Mr. Strickland, P. Geo, MBA, is an experienced leader, founder, director, CEO, and Vice President to over 20 publicly traded companies. He has extensive experience in the areas of corporate governance, current regulatory regimes, compliance, and disclosure matters (NI 43-101). Mr. Strickland has over 35 years of involvement in all aspects of the exploration industry, actively working as a geological and corporate advisor. Mr. Strickland's extensive network and industry engagement has seen him elected as a past director of both the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) and the Association for Mineral Exploration B.C. (AME).

Mr. Strickland was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Zachery Dingsdale. Mr. Dingsdale resigned so that he may focus his efforts on other professional duties. The Board of Directors and management thank Mr. Dingsdale for his valuable assistance, while serving on the Board, and wish him and his family all the best in the future.

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corp. ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Materials Management, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Testing and Design services. Permatech operates from a 20,000 square foot, ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. The company serves customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial and Consumer Electronics markets requiring high quality, quick-turnaround, small and medium size production runs.

For more information contact:

Steve Smith, CEO

(604) 837-3751

email: [email protected]

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:This press release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE: ZTEST Electronics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/761361/ZTEST-Appoints-Derrick-Strickland-as-Director



